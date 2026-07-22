Interesting and Humour - page 2874
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What is the pipe with the tap on top for?
It looks very much like groundwater cooling. And the faucet - maybe that's how they do the spilling - they drain the water to stabilise the temperature.
Added: I think I found the original http://www.weltevree.nl/US/collectie/groundfridge. Reading...
Added. Translation:
What is this?
Groundfridge is an entrenched, automatically cooled cellar. An innovative version of the traditional cellar, for today's cosmopolitans who have their own vegetable garden, and who lead modern and self-sufficient lives.Groundfridge exploits the isothermal properties of the soil and the cooling effect of groundwater. This allows the temperature inside the Groundfridge to remain steady at 10 - 12°C throughout the year - the ideal temperature for storing fruit, vegetables, wine and cheese, for example.
It looks very much like groundwater cooling. And the faucet - maybe that's how they do the spilling - they drain the water to stabilise the temperature.
Added: I think I found the original http://www.weltevree.nl/US/collectie/groundfridge. Reading...
Thanks for that. Actually I was interested in it as a container to house a power generator for a summer cottage. But the price of $16,000 immediately put me off.
I don't know about the faucet and the pipe. Although in the original it's called a refrigerator. And if it also has a geothermal unit, the price is justified.
Thank you. I was actually interested in this as a container to house an electric generator for the countryside. But the $16,000 price immediately put me off.
About the crane and pipe, I doubt it. Although in the original it's called a cooler. And if there's also a geothermal plant there, the price is justified.
900 concrete would solve the problem and cost no more than 30000 rbl. )
Pour yourself a cellar )
the door will freeze on the inside in frosty weather and one day it will freeze
there's not much room.
There's only a pot of potatoes
and 5 bottles of samagon will take up a decent amount of space.)
And it's Old New Year's Eve:
Thank you. I was actually interested in this as a container to house an electric generator for the countryside. But the $16,000 price tag was a bit of a deterrent.
About the tap and pipe, I doubt it. Although in the original it's called a cooler. And if there's also a geothermal plant there, the price is justified.
Let's talk price.)
Are you going to dig a hole for this thing anyway?
A square container with a square tube cut into it at an angle with a door to enter - no problem. The rest is up to you.)
Cooling will also automatic, you just need to dig a hole so that the groundwater level was at the bottom.
But if you buy this well and the groundwater level does not coincide with its depth, then it will be a disaster.
Press exercise
Another one would like to acquire Russian citizenship
http://www.yaplakal.com/forum7/topic1288862.html
Let's discuss the price.)
Are you going to dig a hole for this thing anyway?
A square container with a square tube cut into it at an angle and a door for the entrance is no problem. The rest is up to you.)
The cooling will also be automatic, you just need to dig a hole so that the groundwater level is at the bottom.
But if you buy this well and the groundwater level doesn't match its depth, you'll be in trouble.
So I thought it was a piece of plastic with a price to match - bury and forget. No dampness, no freezing. And an underground container should be waterproofed. Otherwise, your generators, especially diesel engines, will not start automatically at sub-zero temperatures. You need professionals to build them. It is not a well to dig out. And your soul longs for beauty.
But the cooling for generators is carried out by a combined extract and input ventilation. It is not necessary to cool a container by underground water. There will be no trouble.
About the price. $16,000 - is it just plastic? How is it cooled? What's the faucet on top for? Does it have a pump that lifts the groundwater?