Interesting and Humour - page 255

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What different therapists say
...if you ask them "How do you get to the train station?"

Behaviourist: "Lift your right foot, push it forward, step on it. Good. Hold the candy."

Depth therapist: "Do you want to leave?"

Psychoanalyst: "You mean that long, dark building where the trains go back and forth and back and forth all the time?"

Gestalt therapist: "Allow yourself to want to get to the train station."

Dance therapist: "Let's do the dance of meeting and parting!"

Bioenergetic therapist: "Do the 'Shh-shh-shh-shh-shh-shh-shh-shh-shh-shh-shh-shh...' and say how you feel."

Family therapist: "Who in the family is especially important for you to go to the train station?".

Systemic family therapist: "I ask myself, what would your mother say if her father asked her this question?".

Logotherapist: "What's the point of going to the train station?".

Provocative therapist: "I bet you'll never know it!".

Reincarnation therapist: "Go back to a time before you were born. What is it about karma that forces you to be dependent on others?".

Humanistic therapist: "If you really want to get there - you'll find your own way."

NLPer: "Imagine you are already there. What steps have you taken?"

Hypnotherapist: "Close your eyes. Your unconscious knows the way to the station."

Creative therapist: "Jump on one foot until your body releases the idea."

Spiritual healer: "We need a lot of positive energy to respond. Let's build a Circle of Power and find your guardian angel."

Coach: "If I spell out the solution for you, it won't solve your underlying problem."

Psychiatrist: "Station? Train? Plackart, compartment or SV?"



( sasha2605)

 
The secrets of waiters
 
Tue, 10 Apr 2012 09:44:34 +0400

Nostromo Heerepley > Schizophrenia you have...
Heerepley > Schizophrenia is convenient. Each task has its own personality.
skippy the-coin > A procedural-oriented method combined with an object-oriented approach.
 

It's like blogging in family life - the subject is short, like "Buy a fur coat" or "Why isn't the button sewn on" and then there's the shitting in the comments, which usually has nothing to do with the subject.

A piece of mud came in from the street... claims to be my child... I'll try to clean it up, it sounds like mine.

Tip of the day: Never! Remember, never take a shit on roller skates!

 
Mischek In family life, it's like blogging - the subject is short, like "Buy a fur coat" or "Why the button isn't sewn on", and then there's the shitting in the comments, which usually has nothing to do with the subject.
Plus, absolutely :))
 
 
Mischek:


And rightly so. Together we can do a lot... ;)
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