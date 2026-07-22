Interesting and Humour - page 1222
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Good night
I didn't understand for the first couple of seconds. What kind of familiarity was that...
Then I figured it out.
Phewhhh...
I really want to call that climber a bad word. Fuck, my palms are sweating... I'm terrified of heights. Even though I've skydived 17 times and there was a break between the sixteenth and seventeenth jumps when I was twelve, I'm still scared of heights. Exactly this kind of uninsured heights.
Phewhhh...
I used to be able to do the same, I used to work as a fitter, now I'm afraid to go up 5 metres)
burned