Interesting and Humour - page 1572

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Urain:

Forex leads to pent-up dominance, ...

To continue the theme of brain evolution. Here's an article about what happens when people are easily given what they need to survive: A photo story about a terrible experiment on poor people in the USA

 
 

 
Mischek:
The beautiful city of Gomel . A short guide.
The beautiful city of Gomel, the capital of Europe for sure!
 
Mischek:
The beautiful city of Gomel . A short guidebook.
I watched it carefully with my daughter. After watching it, I asked her how she knew Gomel so well. Got a slap on the wrist for inattention. Cherd.
 
rvv2006:
the beautiful city of Gomel, the capital of Europe for sure!

Definitely! The capital of experience!

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