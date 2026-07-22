Interesting and Humour - page 2410

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"The Russian Army is conducting exercises in the Strategic Missile Forces, which will test the operability of the system for assessing the consequences of the use of weapons of mass destruction on Russian territory, as well as train operators of launchers of intercontinental ballistic missiles," the statement said.

The Defense Ministry noted that all units of radiation, chemical and biological protection of the Strategic Missile Forces are involved in testing the system for assessing the consequences of a nuclear strike.

More than 1,200 servicemen and about 200 units of special equipment are taking part in the exercise. At the same time, the Strategic Missile Forces are undergoing intensive training of intercontinental ballistic missile launch operators.

The programme envisages 300,000 launches
 
Don't be afraid of your desires! Be afraid of mine!!!
 
Fillellin:
What's your problem with us?!
I don't get it, have you had enough?
 
Mischek:

It's so sad, and I'm sick of that parachutist.

It's fun to read the news and it makes you cry and hiccup. Bullshit, lies and idiocy come knocking at the window and the door. It's some kind of medieval infection, an epidemic.

And you would like to share all this "goodness" here? )))
 
 
Fillellin:
What's wrong with us?!
It used to be funny and interesting; now it's boring shit.
 
Mischek:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Interesting & Humorous

Mischek, 2014.08.20 17:25

Mish, look at the huge difference between your grotesque and my real one:


I wanted to catch an eagle at eye level in the shot, but alas, I saw it too late.

 
artmedia70:
It used to be funny and interesting; now it's boring shit.
 

Mischek: 

Bear's an ananist.
Is that how you're trying to get out of a depression? )))
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