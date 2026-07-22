Interesting and Humour - page 1971

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Please, can someone translate what she's offering?

 
Yoschik:

Please, can someone translate what she's offering?

She wants to cuckold you.
 
TheXpert:
He's trying to get you horned.
Nah, it's more complicated than that, it's more interesting.
 

Happy New Year and Merry Christmas



 

There are GOSTs for everything

 
http://coub.com/view/54e2
 

Fucking hell. What's that got to do with God?

 

Boris, a 27-year-old polar bear, is under anaesthesia. He is undergoing a full medical check-up before his teeth and eyes are operated on at a veterinary clinic in Tacoma, Washington.



 
direct, everyone has their own.
[Deleted]  
newdigital:

Boris, a 27-year-old polar bear, is under anaesthesia. He is undergoing a full medical check-up before his teeth and eyes are operated on at a veterinary clinic in Tacoma, Washington.



Yes, good medicine for American bears). Maybe they should get a job and go to America).
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