Interesting and Humour - page 1971
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Please, can someone translate what she's offering?
Please, can someone translate what she's offering?
He's trying to get you horned.
Happy New Year and Merry Christmas
There are GOSTs for everything
Fucking hell. What's that got to do with God?
Boris, a 27-year-old polar bear, is under anaesthesia. He is undergoing a full medical check-up before his teeth and eyes are operated on at a veterinary clinic in Tacoma, Washington.
Boris, a 27-year-old polar bear, is under anaesthesia. He is undergoing a full medical check-up before his teeth and eyes are operated on at a veterinary clinic in Tacoma, Washington.