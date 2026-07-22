Interesting and Humour - page 442

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IgorM:

Followed the link and got stuck for two hours. There's a lot of videos on how to make fucking great things out of wood, lots of techniques, etc. It's really interesting. I have a great respect for craftsmen in any field, especially something creative...


 
MetaDriver: There are tons of videos on how to make great fucking things out of wood, lots of tricks, etc. It's pretty interesting.

it is good if you allow yourself to do what is interesting, woodworking was engaged in 9-10 class in aircraft modeling circle, really, "interesting to the horror", it is interesting how you can bend in a week in a semi-circle any lath, but alas, since then constantly lack of time, although I may have forgotten my interests and maybe now is the time to remember it, to teach my son to do with his hands what for others remains a mystery....

thanks for commenting!!!!!

 

Based on the movie "Lost".

Do not start! Especially those who do not remember the film )

Files:
Lost.zip  4096 kb
 
Mischek:

Based on the movie "Lost".

Do not start! Especially those who do not remember the film )

I bought it. the file is lost. can't find it in the trash after deleting it. what is it?
1...435436437438439440441442443444445446447448449...4979
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