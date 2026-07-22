Interesting and Humour - page 2784

New comment
 

And why don't I go scuba diving? :)

 
goman:

And why don't I go scuba diving? :)


Don't you have a picture without that jerk: :)))
 
goman:

And why don't I go scuba diving? :)


Because you're looking at the wrong thing!
 

Impressed?


 

Inside the waves!


 
goman:

Inside the waves!


Inside the wave in a dry T-shirt - impressive
 
Дмитрий:
Inside waves in a dry T-shirt - impressive
...and there are three dried-on drops on the camera. The main thing is that the styling with the gel wasn't affected
 

Crocodile calling for help!!!


 
moskitman:
Beautiful.
You can see that the A-380 is 'waiting' for them at its lowest possible speed - the wing mechanics are out by about a hundred per cent.
The maximum speed of the satchel is 300km/h.
 
goman:

Impressed?


Only with a parachute would you stand like that! I jumped with a parachute and was not afraid of it, but it's a bit creepy on the balcony of a 20-storey building )) Mysteries of the psyche...
1...277727782779278027812782278327842785278627872788278927902791...4979
New comment