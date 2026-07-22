Interesting and Humour - page 2784
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And why don't I go scuba diving? :)
And why don't I go scuba diving? :)
And why don't I go scuba diving? :)
Impressed?
Inside the waves!
Inside the waves!
Inside waves in a dry T-shirt - impressive
Crocodile calling for help!!!
Beautiful.
You can see that the A-380 is 'waiting' for them at its lowest possible speed - the wing mechanics are out by about a hundred per cent.
Impressed?