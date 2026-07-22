Interesting and Humour - page 3540

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ЦБ могут разрешить прослушивать телефоны для борьбы с инсайдом
ЦБ могут разрешить прослушивать телефоны для борьбы с инсайдом
  • www.finmarket.ru
13 января. FINMARKET.RU - ЦБ РФ и Минфин рассчитывают на рассмотрение Госдумой в осеннюю сессию поправок в закон об инсайде, дающий доступ Центробанку к телефонным разговорам подозреваемых в инсайдерской торговле и манипулировании рынком, сообщил журналистам первый зампред ЦБ Сергей Швецов. Речь идёт о праве Банка России обращаться в суд с...
 

Oh, yeah :)

"Аферист века" Бернард Мэдофф в тюрьме монополизировал подпольную торговлю какао
"Аферист века" Бернард Мэдофф в тюрьме монополизировал подпольную торговлю какао
  • tass.ru
НЬЮ-ЙОРК, 14 января. /Корр. ТАСС Алексей Качалин/. Организатор одной из крупнейших в истории финансовых пирамид Бернард Мэдофф, отбывающий наказание в штате Северная Каролина, монополизировал в тюрьме подпольную торговлю какао. Об этом сообщил телеканал . Он ссылается на информацию, полученную у журналиста Стивена Фишмена, который посещал...
 
 
3D-printed objects will be taught to mutate and growhttp://pubs.acs.org/doi/full/10.1021/acscentsci.6b00335
 
Server Muradasilov:

It's nicely done, but the blondness is off the charts.

you can't trust videos where blondes are swept up in IT )))))

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update

put this neon in, it sucks.

It's basically the same chromeium with a ridiculous start page and ridiculous tab icons.

it makes no sense at all.

PS. but thanks for the update

 
Server Muradasilov:
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heh..... wattapcheg is as leaky as it ever was.....
 
transcendreamer:

It's nicely done, but the blondness is off the charts.

You can't trust videos where blondes are swept up in IT )))))

------------------------------------------

update

put this neon in, it sucks.

It's basically the same chromeo with a ridiculous start page and ridiculous tab icons.

it makes no sense at all.

PS. but thanks for the update

For taste and colour ............ I didn't like it very much either )
 
 
Server Muradasilov:
Who is it? Cristiano Ronaldo or Miranchuk?
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