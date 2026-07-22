Interesting and Humour - page 2466
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The page of Mustang Wanted, a famous rugby player.
Lots of extream, good photos and videos.
- "Tell me, what grade do you expect to get?
- A's," the student says.
- Why should that be? - The professor perked up, anticipating the search and confiscation of the cunningly hidden cheat sheets.
- I know everything, you see ...
- ??!
- ...and what I don't know, I'll deduce.
- The asymptotics here are quite simple, - the student began to explain. - Let's represent the beard as a limit of the sum of continuous functions of hair growth. We may assert a priori, on the grounds of purely physical considerations, that the beard function will be continuous and bounded, though, however, it is not difficult to make a detailed analysis of its properties. Consequently, it is possible to distinguish two subsequences of the hair growth functions and represent the analyzed function as a sum of their limits. We obtain: beard = boron + ode. Let us consider the first component. Niels Bohr (is it not named after him?) has shown that in principle this function coincides in all points with the forest function. As for the second component, the ode, it can be presented as a generalized verse function: boron = boron + ode = forest + verse. In turn, the sum of the latter two functions essentially describes a physical model of the windlessness, a decomposition for which is available in appendix 2 of Kolmogorov's functional analysis textbook. Applying the simplest algebraic transformations and keeping in mind the physical sense of the arguments of our initial function, we finally obtain: beard = forest + verse = windlessness = bezve + 3e = -ve + 3e = 3e - ve = e*(3-in), where e is the base of the natural logarithm, c is the hair factor.
Googled the phone number... and there's a calculator...
Googled the phone number... and there's a calculator...
Chinese designer's living sculptures conquer the world
Homeboy's diary 9
Chinese designer's living sculptures conquer the world Very cool! I tried to make a Chinese lantern once, but as origami and from 1 sheet instead of thousands :D It turned out to be a toy that falls apart on the spot :P