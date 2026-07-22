Interesting and Humour - page 2466

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The page of Mustang Wanted, a famous rugby player.

Lots of extream, good photos and videos.

Mustang Wanted
Mustang Wanted
  • www.mustang-wanted.com
First, I must tell you, that the following videos and photos feature stunts performed by professionals. I really insist that no one attempt to recreate or re-enact any stunt or activity performed on this site. Even if you`re totally sure that you can do that, you are...
 
Google is planning for the distant future.
Google 2.0: аэропорты, города, паспорта
Google 2.0: аэропорты, города, паспорта
  • 2014.09.21
  • xakep.ru
Компания Google ставит перед собой амбициозные цели, которые не ограничиваются поисковой системой. Автомобили без водителя, интернет через воздушные шары, оптоволоконные кабели по дну океана, проекты по увеличению жизни человека вплоть до бессмертия — вот чем занимается Google в последнее время. Кто-то говорит, что они хотят покорить мир...
 
A student comes in for an exam on asymptotic methods in applied mathematics. Pulls a ticket. The professor asks:
- "Tell me, what grade do you expect to get?
- A's," the student says.
- Why should that be? - The professor perked up, anticipating the search and confiscation of the cunningly hidden cheat sheets.
- I know everything, you see ...
- ??!
- ...and what I don't know, I'll deduce.

- Oh, right! Then you will deduce the formula... uh... beard.
- The asymptotics here are quite simple, - the student began to explain. - Let's represent the beard as a limit of the sum of continuous functions of hair growth. We may assert a priori, on the grounds of purely physical considerations, that the beard function will be continuous and bounded, though, however, it is not difficult to make a detailed analysis of its properties. Consequently, it is possible to distinguish two subsequences of the hair growth functions and represent the analyzed function as a sum of their limits. We obtain: beard = boron + ode. Let us consider the first component. Niels Bohr (is it not named after him?) has shown that in principle this function coincides in all points with the forest function. As for the second component, the ode, it can be presented as a generalized verse function: boron = boron + ode = forest + verse. In turn, the sum of the latter two functions essentially describes a physical model of the windlessness, a decomposition for which is available in appendix 2 of Kolmogorov's functional analysis textbook. Applying the simplest algebraic transformations and keeping in mind the physical sense of the arguments of our initial function, we finally obtain: beard = forest + verse = windlessness = bezve + 3e = -ve + 3e = 3e - ve = e*(3-in), where e is the base of the natural logarithm, c is the hair factor.
 

Googled the phone number... and there's a calculator...

 
Karlson:

Googled the phone number... and there's a calculator...

And a currency converter...
 
Первые пробные продажи роботов-гуманоидов начались в Японии
Первые пробные продажи роботов-гуманоидов начались в Японии
  • 2014.09.21
  • ria.ru
ТОКИО, 21 сен — РИА Новости, Ксения Нака. Японская компания Softbank начала пробные продажи первых человекообразных роботов Pepper конструкторам и программистам. Их официальная продажа на рынке намечена на февраль будущего года. Предваряя начало выпуска робота-гуманоида, компания объявила о продаже первых 200 экземпляров специалистам...
 

Chinese designer's living sculptures conquer the world

Живые скульптуры китайского дизайнера покоряют мир (новости)
Живые скульптуры китайского дизайнера покоряют мир (новости)
  • www.youtube.com
http://www.ntdtv.ru Живые скульптуры китайского дизайнера покоряют мир. Вы будете удивлены, когда узнаете - из чего они. Давайте посмотрим. Что вы видите? Из...
 

Homeboy's diary 9

Дневник Домового 9
Дневник Домового 9
  • 2014.09.19
  • ЧеширКо
  • www.xn--b1addnalrc.xn--80asehdb
5 января. Доели последний тазик оливье. Хозяйка заперлась в тайной комнате. А я ведь говорил, что салат нужно в холодильник ставить. 6 января. Зинедин Зидан снова в нашей команде. Приехала прямо накануне Рождества. Очень символично! Привезла дары Волхвов в виде трёх банок соленых помидоров, мешка картошки и, около ста килограммов живого...
 
Somm:

Chinese designer's living sculptures conquer the world Very cool! I tried to make a Chinese lantern once, but as origami and from 1 sheet instead of thousands :D It turned out to be a toy that falls apart on the spot :P

 
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