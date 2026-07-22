Interesting and Humour - page 4813

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Igor Makanu:


I think, well, one person can't have so many posts! ....

;)

You're right, of course it's a fake. Only one position checked -

ALEKSEY GRIGORIEVICH VAROCHKO General Director of Khrunichev State Space Research and Production Centre

 

bubble !


 
Igor Makanu:

come on... Or is someone lying ))))

)))


saw this on the net this week:

i think, well, one person can't have so many posts! ....

;)

Couldn't get registered, what to do?https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/47496/page3#comment_19982714

 
Igor Makanu:

come on... Or is someone lying ))))

)))


saw this on the net this week:

i think, well, one person can't have so many posts! ....

;)

Couldn't get registered, what to do?https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/47496/page3#comment_19982714

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

I couldn't get registered, what should I do?https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/47496/page3#comment_19982714

I don't know.

I got a herringbone without registering =- just entered the formulas on the left in the window

 
.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Fun comment from the blacksmith's foreman :)

It's hard to talk in the 18th century with a pretty face
 
No humour.
WhatsApp/Facebook has finally gone rogue. As of 8 February, it will hand over all personal information, including phone number and contact list, to advertisers.
Goodbye, WhatsApp. Telegram, I have only you left.
 
Edgar Akhmadeev:
Not humour.
WhatsApp/Facebook has finally gone rogue. From 8 February, it will hand over all personal information, including phone number and contact list, to advertisers.
Goodbye, Vatsap. Telegram, you're the only one I've got left.

Yeah, it was coming. I think I pressed it later. as long as wazap works. It all started with business accounts. appetite... food...

 

species conservation


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