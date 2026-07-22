Interesting and Humour - page 2608
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There are all kinds of TV shows on Japanese television to satisfy viewers. It would seem that this is just another talent show where the contestants have to sing a song. That's just the way it is, except that the contestants go on stage with a specially trained girl whose job is to masturbate the guy right during the performance. The main goal of the performer is to sing the song until the end.
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Ps. Good toastmaster. And the contests are interesting.
soup him ))))
The trial of the trader who brought down the market begins in London