Interesting and Humour - page 2608

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There are all kinds of TV shows on Japanese television to satisfy viewers. It would seem that this is just another talent show where the contestants have to sing a song. That's just the way it is, except that the contestants go on stage with a specially trained girl whose job is to masturbate the guy right during the performance. The main goal of the performer is to sing the song until the end.

Video

Ps. Good toastmaster. And the contests are interesting.

Конкурс талантов по-японски (3 гифки + видео) » Триникси
Конкурс талантов по-японски (3 гифки + видео) » Триникси
  • trinixy.ru
Какие только ТВ-шоу не показывают на японском телевидении, чтобы удовлетворить потребности зрителей. Казалось бы, и это очередной конкурс талантов, где конкурсантам необходимо спеть песню. Все так и...
 

 

soup him ))))

 
 
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Надгробия русского криминала
Надгробия русского криминала
  • 2015.04.21
  • fototelegraf.ru
Времена лихих 90-х давно прошли, однако свидетельства тех лет еще можно встретить в ряде мест. В том числе и на кладбищах, где возвышаются надгробия криминальных авторитетов. Фотограф Денис Тарасов представил серию фотографий могильных памятников криминальным авторитетам и главам влиятельных семей в 90-е годы. Кадры сделаны преимущественно в...
 

Учёные представили робота, выражающего эмоции и поддерживающего разговор
Учёные представили робота, выражающего эмоции и поддерживающего разговор
  • 2015.04.21
  • russian.rt.com
На выставке AsiaWorld Expo в Гонконге компания Hanson Robotics представила свою новую разработку — робота Ham, который поддерживает зрительный контакт во время разговора с человеком и меняет выражение «лица». Об этом пишет издание Cnet. Впрочем, пока робот представлен только в виде симулятора человеческой головы. Она умеет двигать глазами...
 
 
 

The trial of the trader who brought down the market begins in London

В Лондоне начинается суд над обвалившим рынок трейдером
  • www.bbc.com
В Лондоне в среду начинается суд над финансовым трейдером Навиндером Сингхом Сарао, которого США обвинили в причастности к обрушению индекса Dow Jones в 2010 году.
 

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