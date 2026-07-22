Interesting and Humour - page 1412

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i_logic:
Is Zeleniy making trouble again?
Nah, he just made a mistake, he's trying to remember where he wrote, but... ...hangs up... ...till morning.
 
TheXpert:
So it's the weekend, time to get drunk. We should introduce him to Roman from 4K :)
Wahaha))) Read it today on the fourth forum)
 
 

Nah, no kidding. Green is a cool branch -- https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/139975. I look there myself all the time.



To get motivated.)

 
 
 
 
 
TheXpert:

Andryukha, winter's coming, take care of yourself.)

 

A bit of creative advertising

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