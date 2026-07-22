Interesting and Humour - page 1412
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Is Zeleniy making trouble again?
So it's the weekend, time to get drunk. We should introduce him to Roman from 4K :)
Nah, no kidding. Green is a cool branch -- https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/139975. I look there myself all the time.
To get motivated.)
Andryukha, winter's coming, take care of yourself.)
A bit of creative advertising