Interesting and Humour - page 1194

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Good night

 
A thousand times I have been transformed, changing my appearance, perhaps they were dreams, but I can't tell the difference between a dream and reality. I have died, been reborn again, moved to a parallel world, finding a new face, a new destiny, a new reality. I want to know the answers to countless questions, but they elude me, while reality rudely invades the limits of the mind, destroying, its fragile shell. I want to know where is the limit? If space is infinite and time has no boundaries, does life end at that point, then the carnival costume comes into disrepair?

"The Phantom" by A. Grant
 
 
 
 

Keep it simple and people will reach out to you.

Пословицы и поговорки научным языком.

"Дуалистический принцип использования сельскохозяйственных орудий на гидроповерхности" (Вилами по воде писано)
"Бинарный характер высказываний индивидуума утратившего социальную активность" (Бабушка надвое сказала)
"Проблемы транспортировки жидкостей в сосудах с переменной структурой плотности" (Носить воду в решете)
"Оптимизация динамики работы тяглового средства передвижения, сопряжённая с устранением изначально деструктивной транспортной единицы" (Баба с возу - кобыле легче)
"Нестандартные методы лечения сколиоза путем отправления ритуальных услуг" (горбатого могила исправит)
"Проблемы повышения мелкодисперсионости оксида двухатомного водорода механическим путем" (толочь воду в ступе)
"Положительное воздействие низкого коэффициента интеллекта на увеличение совокупности задач в процессе осуществления трудовой деятельности" (работа дураков любит)
"Солипсизм домашней птицы по отношению к нежвачным млекопитающим отряда парнокопытных" (гусь свинье не товарищ)
"Характерные внешние приметы как повод для узурпации наиболее благоприятного социального статуса на рынке" (со свиным рылом да в калашный ряд)
"Антропоморфический подход к созданию брачной ячейки" (кому и кобыла невеста)
"Синдром отказа от легитимизации, опирающийся на отсутствие возможностей быстрой идентификации личности" (я не я, и лошадь не моя)
"Влияние сезонно-погодных условий на процесс бухгалтерского учета пернатых" (цыплят по осени считают)
"Амбивалентная природа нейронных импульсов, испускаемых корой головного мозга" (и хочется, и колется)
"Закономерности соотношения длины ороговевшего эпидермиса с количеством серого вещества в черепной коробке" (волос долог, да ум короток)
"Разновидность юридического акта, превалирующего над валютными средствами" (уговор дороже денег)
"Недопустимость использования типовых элементов жилищной архитектуры при отрицании кульминационного проявления созерцательно-осязательных эмоций" (любовь не картошка, не выбросишь в окошко)
"Нейтральность вкусовых характеристик растения семейства крестоцветных по отношению к овощным культурам средней полосы России" (хрен редьки не слаще)
"Антитезисные свойства умственно-неполноценных субъектов в контексте выполнения государственных нормативных актов" (дуракам закон не писан)
"Отсутствие прогресса-регресса в метаболизме организма при изменении соотношения жиров и углеводов в традиционном блюде оседлых народов" (кашу маслом не испортишь)
"Место насекомовидных в иерархических системах пирамидального типа" (всяк сверчок знай свой шесток)
"Закономерность возрастания личностной ценности субъекта после получения травматического опыта" (за одного битого двух небитых дают)
[Deleted]  

A funny commercial.

 
newdigital:
It's impossible to watch ...

It's possible to look at it.

You don't even seem to have gone fishing ;)

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