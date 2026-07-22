Interesting and Humour - page 1194
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Good night
"The Phantom" by A. Grant
Richard Branson became a stewardess over a lost bet
Keep it simple and people will reach out to you.
A funny commercial.
It's impossible to watch ...
It's possible to look at it.
You don't even seem to have gone fishing ;)