Interesting and Humour - page 3429
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Oh, also Cuba's population is about 11 million, and the Cuban diaspora that migrated from Liberty Island is over 2 million in the US alone.
And that's just in the U.S.
We had a lot of Cubans at the Institute (MITHT), all cheerful, curly-haired, cheerful fellows. After all, Cuba was originally the fiefdom of rich people, their holiday destination. Why did they need a revolution? But, they had decided to, and it was their inalienable right. How could they, or we, know that they could never build communism: from each according to his ability, to each according to his needs. And that, while eliminating private ownership of the means of production, was the greatest mistake the communists made.
It is for us, who see the outcome of this experiment, to judge its results - as soon as the annual USSR subsidies to Cuba ended, Cuba turned out to be a poor island, mired in drug addiction with a population of more than 80% infected with venereal diseases.
As a witness I have been there twice, in the 90's and early 2000's.
We had a lot of Cubans at the Institute (MITHT), all cheerful, curly-haired, fun-loving guys. After all, Cuba was originally the fiefdom of rich people, their holiday destination. Why did they need a revolution? But, they had decided to, and it was their inalienable right. How could they, or we, know that they could never build communism: from each according to his ability, to each according to his needs. And this, with the eradication of private ownership of the means of production, is the greatest mistake of the communists.
This is not a communist mistake, it is the puppeteering of a global parasite. And the global parasite did not intend any communism. Communism was a carrot that was hung on a rod in front of a hungry donkey (people) to pull the yoke around their necks all the time.
Schoolchildren in a mountain village in Sichuan province have to climb an 800-metre cliff to get to school.In May 2016, internet users drew attention to small villagers in China who were making the dangerous 800-metre mountain crossing every day just to get to school.The government took notice of the problem and funded the construction of a sturdy metal ladder that made the transition much easier.
Who or what do you mean by "global parasite"? If it is capitalism, then of course it is evil, but humanity has not yet invented a better one. If the system of kickbacks towards the people works properly, for example, by progressive taxation of super-profits, then capitalism is able to provide everyone with a decent living, like, for example, in Switzerland, where they thought of paying 2500 francs a month to every citizen.
Schoolchildren in a mountain village in Sichuan province have to climb an 800-metre cliff to get to school.In May 2016, internet users drew attention to small villagers in China who were making the dangerous 800-metre mountain crossing every day just to get to school.The government took notice of the problem and funded the construction of a sturdy metal ladder, which made the transition much easier.
Amazing! With such a zeal for knowledge, the Chinese will conquer the world for the foreseeable future, because they have understood the true value of knowledge. Our children have to be lured by force to the school which is 100 paces away on a level road.
This is an example of how the Chinese, with their "zeal for knowledge", clamp down on "global parasites".