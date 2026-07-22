Interesting and Humour - page 4595
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Has anyone noticed how shameful the quality of YouTube is, even in HD720?
I also don't understand why 144, 240, 360 lines are still needed? For dialup?
And why so often after setting manually 720 (at home) or 480 (in 4G) the resolution is reset to 360? It's annoying to switch manually.
Google, snickers!
Has anyone noticed the shameful quality of YouTube even in HD720?
I thought it was just me, I don't watch TV, only YouTube on an android TV box
Yes, the 720 quality is disgusting and this week it has started to show vertical stripes with artefacts.
And why so often after setting it manually to 720 (at home) or 480 (in 4G) the resolution is reset to 360? Tiresome to switch it manually.
it depends on the client, i use YouTube Vanced (fed up with ads), i usually have no problems, well it happens sometimes, but very rarely
It depends on the client, I use YouTube Vanced (I'm sick of advertising), I usually have no problems, but sometimes, but very rarely
So far I've been scared off by the cumbersomeness of its installation. I'll have to get it together after all.
So far, the intricacies of setting it up have put me off. I'll have to get it together after all.
there's nothing complicated about it, it's just that not all versions fit the hardware
I have a TV box with root, but for some reason only the non-root version is suitable, in general download one version at a time from the off.sit and something will fit, I think with the 4th time that something came up
ZSY: problems with XPOSED here's where you can get a brick, but under XPOSED there are good ad-cutting, before under XPOSED all worked for me, but every 5-6 months I had to look for something new, otherwise ad-cutting ceased to work
ZS: the fuss with XPOSED is where you can get a brick, but under XPOSED there are good ad-cutting, before under XPOSED everything worked for me, but every 5-6 months I had to find something new, otherwise ad-cutting would stop working
I gave up xposed, I got talked out of it by LineageOS custom firmware developer. Xposed gives good features, but is very crooked, and warps the system it roughly interferes with.
A certain part of its features can be implemented through Magisk modules.
Gradually abandoned Greenify and other system enhancers as well, when I realised that they offer no real benefit.PS: I apologise for the off-topic. Yes, there isn't much humour.
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Not an anecdote. The thread is called "Interesting and humour". I was curious, so I asked.
About the correctness of the calculations, everything is correct. High minus low on D1 gets the value. The last 260 values for the last 260 days add up and divide that by 260. Mathematically, everything is correct. The 1 000 points now and 1 000 points back then are almost the same: the same 1 000 points of profit or loss. The only question is time - how long does it take for a trading instrument to travel that mile then and how long does it take now? Now forex has slowed down - it is moving almost twice as slowly. The mid-term is slowly turning into a cauldron. Correctly noted above - pips are needed :(
It seems to be the case that on average the majors fluctuate (move) 1% in 10 days. Half a month there, half a month back with a bit of a kick, for a year that adds up to 5-7% :-)
The denominations have changed over time and it is a different value in points.
For true Russians
For true Russians.
There are a lot of options here.)
ZONA, ZOPA and G fits))