Interesting and Humour - page 4615

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My wife and I have become lazy because we make it easier. We go to the supermarket and get ready-made puff pastry... When we get home, we defrost it a bit, my wife rolls it out to about the thickness of a pinky finger. Lay it out on a baking tray, top with sliced sausage, cheese if you have it, tomatoes, whatever goes on the pizza. You put it out and put it in the oven. While my wife reduces the thickness of the dough, I cut up the toppings. It takes 10 minutes at the most to prepare and about 20 minutes to bake.

We don't take the puff pastry in a bag, we take the puff pastry in a box - it's already partially rolled out. Such a box costs around 50 roubles. The dough is enough for a pancake the size of 30x40 cm. We take sausage cheese. It's okay for pizza. Boiled sausage. Ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard - to taste. It's enough for the two of us and there's leftovers.

 
Vitaly Murlenko:

My wife and I have become lazy because we make it easier. We go to the supermarket and get ready-made puff pastry... When we get home, we defrost it a bit, my wife rolls it out to about the thickness of a pinky finger. Lay it out on a baking tray, top with sliced sausage, cheese if you have it, tomatoes, whatever goes on the pizza. You put it out and put it in the oven. While my wife reduces the thickness of the dough, I cut up the toppings. It takes 10 minutes at the most to prepare and about 20 minutes to bake.

We don't take the puff pastry in a bag, we take the puff pastry in a box - it's already partially rolled out. Such a box costs around 50 roubles. The dough is enough for a pancake the size of 30x40 cm. We take sausage cheese. It's okay for pizza. Boiled sausage. Ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard, to taste. That's enough for both of us and there's leftovers.

Well, it's not much more complicated for me, thanks to the same bread machine that kneads the dough.


 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Just took it off - soar, but today with apple and carrot.

No one will be here today or tomorrow, so all 15pc will fly in one snout :)

Don't take that as a temptation)

BEAUTIFUL!!!
 
Okay, everybody. (Man over P.A.): Attention!
Everyone in the world is looking for Volchansky. Who knows where he's gone?
 
Vladimir Tkach:
Okay, everybody. (Man over P.A.): Attention!
Everyone in the world is looking for Volchansky. Who knows where he's gone?
He's been spotted in the red forum, so he's probably been there a lot lately.
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

spsb.

 

Good morning

Reindeer in Norway

 
Sergey Golubev:

Good morning


Good morning


 

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Aleksandr Yakovlev:

Happy...

Good morning.

lucanus cervus

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