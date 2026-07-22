Interesting and Humour - page 4615
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My wife and I have become lazy because we make it easier. We go to the supermarket and get ready-made puff pastry... When we get home, we defrost it a bit, my wife rolls it out to about the thickness of a pinky finger. Lay it out on a baking tray, top with sliced sausage, cheese if you have it, tomatoes, whatever goes on the pizza. You put it out and put it in the oven. While my wife reduces the thickness of the dough, I cut up the toppings. It takes 10 minutes at the most to prepare and about 20 minutes to bake.
We don't take the puff pastry in a bag, we take the puff pastry in a box - it's already partially rolled out. Such a box costs around 50 roubles. The dough is enough for a pancake the size of 30x40 cm. We take sausage cheese. It's okay for pizza. Boiled sausage. Ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard - to taste. It's enough for the two of us and there's leftovers.
My wife and I have become lazy because we make it easier. We go to the supermarket and get ready-made puff pastry... When we get home, we defrost it a bit, my wife rolls it out to about the thickness of a pinky finger. Lay it out on a baking tray, top with sliced sausage, cheese if you have it, tomatoes, whatever goes on the pizza. You put it out and put it in the oven. While my wife reduces the thickness of the dough, I cut up the toppings. It takes 10 minutes at the most to prepare and about 20 minutes to bake.
We don't take the puff pastry in a bag, we take the puff pastry in a box - it's already partially rolled out. Such a box costs around 50 roubles. The dough is enough for a pancake the size of 30x40 cm. We take sausage cheese. It's okay for pizza. Boiled sausage. Ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard, to taste. That's enough for both of us and there's leftovers.
Well, it's not much more complicated for me, thanks to the same bread machine that kneads the dough.
Just took it off - soar, but today with apple and carrot.
No one will be here today or tomorrow, so all 15pc will fly in one snout :)
Don't take that as a temptation)
Okay, everybody. (Man over P.A.): Attention!
spsb.
Good morning
Good morning
Good morning
.
Happy...
Good morning.