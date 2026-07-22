Interesting and Humour - page 865
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They're hucksters, they need to sell something, it doesn't matter what, as long as it's more expensive, and they're all choirboys
What bastards!
What brings you to this site, colleague?
Meet )
Yoschik
if you get it, you're old.
if not, then young))
(smiley face pouring tears into an overflowing bucket)
Yeah, I'd bite.
cats
Am I already old at 22? =)
(smiley face pouring tears into an overflowing bucket)
cats
What bastards.
How did you get on this site, colleague?
They are not bastards, they are dollar addicts, their task at the moment is to grab as much of the "settled quid" as possible.
I've been hanging out here for a long time about finding all kinds of "ideas" embodied in machine codes and not only. I also had to register here out of necessity, but it happened much later.