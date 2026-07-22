Interesting and Humour - page 4317

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Vitaly Murlenko:
To make a witch's spell, simply pick up some tinned pâté at the Pyaterochka. It contains everything you need - boar skin, owl claws, mouse powder
without a spell it won't work))
 
Andrei:
(without a spell, it won't work))

There's a novelty in the sex shop - an inflatable voodoo doll. Now you can do more than just prick your enemy.

I mean, you can put pâté on the doll, too. ))))))

 
A boorish-looking young man enters the church, approaches the priest, slaps him on the cheek and, smiling evilly, says: "Father, it is said that if you hit your right cheek, you should turn your left cheek too". Father, former master of sports in boxing sends the impertinent with a left hook to the corner of the temple and meekly says: "It is also said, with the measure you measure, so shall it be measured to you! "Frightened parishioners: "What's going on there? "The deacon is serious: "The Gospel is being interpreted."
 
 
Oh God, I want a plate like that. It's beautiful: as soon as you start to feel guilty about not working, you read it and calm down)
 
Baruban:
Oh God, I want such a plate. It's beautiful: as soon as you start to feel guilty about not working, you read it and calm down)

For some reason, many of the more popular sayings have been left out:

"Work is not a wolf, it's not a forest.

Work is not enough to kill a horse.

No stone chambers can be made from righteous work.

Let the tractor work, it's iron.

If you want to work, go tosleep.

Work loves fools.

Work is sacred, don't touch it!

 
khorosh:

For some reason, many of the more popular sayings have been left out:

"Work is not a wolf, it's not a forest.

Work is not enough to kill a horse.

No stone chambers can be made from righteous work.

Let the tractor work, it's iron.

If you want to work, go tosleep.

Work loves fools.

Work is sacred, don't touch it!

Where's the most popular one:

"He who does not work - he eats!" (c) "Operation Y and Other Adventures of Shurik".

 
Sergey Savinkin:

Where's the most popular one:

"He who does not work, eats!" (c) "Operation Y and The Other Adventures of Shurik".

No...

There's no need to steal anything. Everything was stolen before you. (с)

 
khorosh:

For some reason, many of the more popular sayings have been left out:

"Work is not a wolf, it's not a forest.

Work is not enough to kill a horse.

No stone chambers can be made from righteous work.

Let the tractor work, it's iron.

If you want to work, go tosleep.

Work loves fools.

Work is sacred, don't touch it!

That's right, why work for money. Better let the money work for you.

 
Vitalii Ananev:

That's right, why work for money. It's better to let the money work for you.

So they do work for us, just not for us)

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