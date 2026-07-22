Interesting and Humour - page 4386
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No, my friend! You seem to be out of touch with life. Most likely, this beautiful woman sits for 12 hours a day in a cold stall in a provincial town where people have no income, and trades in knick-knacks, getting pennies on the proceeds.
And those who scalp that kind of money in an hour look something like this.
You have less money than that woman in your photo)
You have less money in your photo than that woman.)
Naive Chukchi boys. It's not about the amount of money, it's about the expression, so to speak, on your face. And it's not my photo, by the way. :)
The picture is a cheap ponce :-) if you look closely, he's got about 50 quid. And no money to shave.
And an unshaven face is a style in certain circles.
Oh, and that's not my photo, by the way. :)
yours, yours, nothing to be embarrassed about.
He's got one-dollar notes, only $15.
Not, one ten-dollar bill is visible.
He's got one-dollar notes, only $15.
I'm telling you, there's nothing to be ashamed of. Poverty is not a vice!
I think it's from "The Humiliated and Despised" by F.M. Dostoyevsky.
There's a quote like this:
"Poverty is not a vice, it is the truth. I know that drunkenness is not a virtue either, and this all the more so. But poverty, good sir, poverty is a vice. In poverty you yet retain your noble inborn sentiments, but in poverty no man ever does. Poverty is not even banished with a stick, but with a broom, to be the more offensive; and justly so, for in poverty I am the first to offend myself. And hence the drinking! "
Fyodor Mikhailovich Dostoevsky. Crime and Punishment
Am I the only one not seeing punctuation marks, or are there really none?
One I don't see any punctuation marks, or are there really none?
Yes. He/she may have been writing in a column. And then the tabulation is gone.
Am I the only one who can't see punctuation marks, or are there really none?
All punctuation marks are there, highlighted in bold, white :)