Interesting and Humour - page 4513
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Soviet times. A barrel of kvass is brought to the boulevard. The seller unhooks it, gets ready to sell.
A man approaches:
- How much is the whole barrel?
- Well count: two hundred litres, thirty kopeks a mug. One hundred and twenty rubles.
...
Just in case you want to quote kvass jokes in Soviet times.
the cost of kvass -- a big mug (0.5 l) 6 kopecks -- a glass 3 kopecks -- a litre 12 kopecks.
200 l can you imagine how much that is? Have you ever seen a kvass barrel? The capacity of a kvass barrel is 900 l.
Soviet times. A barrel of kvass is brought to a boulevard. A seller unhooks the barrel, prepares to sell.
A man walks up:
The man's communism was wrong - primitive. It would have been right only if the CPSU had led and guided it.
For the record, in case you want to quote kvass jokes in Soviet times.
the cost of kvass -- a big mug (0.5 l) 6 kopecks -- a glass 3 kopecks -- a litre 12 kopecks.
200 l can you imagine how much that is? Have you ever seen a kvass barrel? The capacity of a kvass barrel is 900 l.
It doesn't matter how much it cost. I know perfectly well those days, and ice cream for 15 kopecks and Pinocchio lemonade for 30 kopecks, by the way the bottle cost 20 kopecks more than the lemonade. A bottle of vodka cost 5 roubles 30 kopecks and what a sprat in tomato was, not as rubbish in a can nowadays... For counterfeiting foodstuffs they used to give you five years and confiscation of property! And now what, are you sure we're eating healthy now?
An anecdote is an anecdote, it's the meaning that counts. Not how much it cost, now we don't even remember what it cost in the distant past...
Treat life with humor, even in the humor thread you have managed to crap on it, it's not nice....
What difference does it make how much something cost? I know that time very well, and ice cream for 15 kopecks, and Pinocchio lemonade for 30 kopecks, by the way the bottle of it cost 20 kopecks more than the lemonade itself. A bottle of vodka cost 5 roubles 30 kopecks and a sprat in tomato was just like rubbish in a can nowadays... For counterfeiting foodstuffs they used to give you five years and confiscation of property! And now what, are you sure we're eating healthy food now?
An anecdote is an anecdote, it's the meaning that counts. Not how much it cost, now we don't even remember what it cost in the distant past...
Treat life with humor, even in the humor section you managed to make a mess, it's not nice....
A bottle of vodka cost 3.62, it was under Andropov 5.30 the price changed.
Wrong, it's very important what it cost.
On a salary of 120 rubles you could buy 171 litres of gasoline, at 7 kopecks per litre. 120 rubles was a living wage. Take the living wage now, it is 8200 rubles.If you try to buy gasoline for 44 rubles, you can buy 182 litres. But those who earn 100 thousand rubles or more can buy 2272 litres of gasoline. That is, if you take gasoline, life has gotten better.
A bottle of vodka cost 3.62, it was under Andropov 5.30 that the price changed.Wrong, it's very important what it was worth.
4.70. That's what Andropovka was called. We used to buy a bottle of five hundred and thirty and a bottle of four hundred and seventy for a tenner. Why not 2 for 4.70, but because 5.30 was better
A bottle of vodka cost 3.62, it was under Andropov 5.30 that the price changed.Wrong, it's very important what it cost.
"Dental clinic? Extra -- three sixty-two!" -- Of course it matters what and how much it cost.
4.70. That's what it was called andropovka. We used to buy a bottle of five hundred and thirty and a bottle of four hundred and seventy for a tenner. Why not 2 for 4.70, but because 5.30 was better.
here, the 4.70 for 5.30 was definitely more upmarket.The prices must have been chosen thoughtfully by exactly 10 roubles.
I stumbled across a fascinating device by accident. Does anyone know how to use it? What does it do?
https://www.pinterest.es/pin/382735668306165320/
here, there was definitely a 4.70 for a 5.30 was more elite.
There was also a 60020. Siberian for 6.20. But it was tough because it was 45 degrees.
A bottle of vodka cost 3.62, it was under Andropov 5.30 that the price changed.Wrong, it's how much it cost that counts.
So I'm the last one, and I'm taking the time! Or do we break the whole soviet union down by time? Then we take Khrushchev's time, then Brezhnev's, and yi went all over the soviet union...
What is the mistake that I did not calculate the geek litres of a two-wheeled barrel, maybe what else did this chariot ride on on springs, or on springs, or was on a dead coupling, why all these technicalities?, to look clever in a humour thread?
I forgot which truck wheels were from, let's take apart the whole barrel, which also had an extra tank probably for washing glasses, plus did it have tail lights or were there cataphores on it..., yes also it was probably a thermos barrel...? Oh, come on.... I won't post any more in this thread without your permission, I'll send it to both of you for review, why?, let's remember the sovok, how was it?, let's go up there first, if they approve it, gut, if not - "To NO ONE, and the court NO ONE! ;)
Here's a full description of your barrel, about the price of kvass, you'll find it))))
A joke in your thread, you are like a joke)))))
Design and appearance[edit|edit code
The basic model of kvass barrel -tank-trailer ACPT-0,9 for transportation of kvass("road tanker of food insulated"; 0,9 - exploitation capacity in thous. l), whose design was developed inthe USSR, where it was produced from 1967 by the Novo-Troitsk machine plant,Karlovskiy Mechanical Plant andSokuluk plant of trade machine building.[3] It is interesting, thatthe ATPT-0.9 tank-trailer for milk transportation was produced since 1957. [4] The version from the early 1970s had a 30-litre water tank in the front part of the barrel (on the vendor side) in its upper part.[3] In addition, some characteristics of the ACPT-0.9 tankers depended on the manufacturing plant, but in general changed slightly.[4] The characteristics of this model tankers made in modernRussian factories also differ slightly from the Soviet ones (see below).
The kvass barrel is a sealed vessel made of food-gradestainless steel or food-grade aluminium (in the 1975 model) and has eyelets in its lower part for attaching it to a trolley for transport. The leavened barrel trolley has two wheels, a frame made of steel channel bars and a tow bar hitch to hitch the trolley to the vehicle. The barrel container itself is sealed and has a filler neck and drain cock for bottling and selling the beverage. There is also a drain plug orball valve at the bottom of the keg, for draining any leftover sour kvass at the end of the shift. To preserve the temperature, kvass barrels are often covered with special insulating foam. For the convenience of the kvass trade, a device for pouring and washing glasses and mugs and a device for supplying tap water to the washing device are attached to the filling part of the kvass barrel.