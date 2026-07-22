Interesting and Humour - page 4075
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It's raining in the city:
A few years ago there were a lot of VC advertisements with the adverts "yada yada and get $100,000 for free on a demo account". This nonsense was ridiculed on many forums. And it was removed.
But the "new generation" came and again on the same rake...
.
Can not advertisers understand that such baubles a la "free $ 100000 on a demo account" cause laughter and sarcasm (well, really, why so little, why not a million or billion). And instead of attracting clients, they push clients away with this nonsense.
A few years ago there were a lot of VC advertisements with the adverts "yada yada and get $100,000 for free on a demo account". This nonsense was ridiculed on many forums. And it was removed.
But the "new generation" came and again on the same rake...
.
Can not the advertisers to understand that such baubles a la "free demo account $ 100000" cause laughter and sarcasm (well, really, why so little, why not a million or billion). And instead of attracting customers, they discourage them with this nonsense.
Surprised another thing, a man has an anniversary and only 11 people congratulated him. Why so few.
Autumn - rain
autumn - rain.
It's a very scary forest. Or no, not scary, very gloomy.
What is surprising is that a man has an anniversary and only 11 people have congratulated him. Why so few.
There's an elder in a garden, and an uncle in Kiev...
a little elder in a garden, but an uncle in Kiev...
It's a very scary forest. Or no, not scary, very gloomy.
It's just the Indian summer is over.
A few years ago there were a lot of VC advertisements with the adverts "yada yada and get $100,000 for free on a demo account". This nonsense was ridiculed on many forums. And it was removed.
But the "new generation" came and again on the same rake...
.
Can not the advertisers to understand that such baubles a la "free demo account $ 100000" cause laughter and sarcasm (well, really, why so little, why not a million or billion). And instead of attracting customers, they push away customers with this nonsense.
because there is another option when they can give you a demo account for free