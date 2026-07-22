Interesting and Humour - page 2912
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A rotten banana? That's prejudice!
Shit, I'll just have to buy a hairdryer now.
Grandfather Maxim, 104 years old. The last defender of Sevastopol
turnips and onions
"Their morals..."
That's their bad manners in the West. :-)