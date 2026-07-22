Interesting and Humour - page 2912

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Yes indeed - if I can't do it myself, I'm teaching others.
 
Server Muradasilov:
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To describe the properties of elementary particles, in addition to characteristics borrowed from classical physics, such as electric charge, mass, angular momentum, there are characteristics such as strangeness, charm and beauty. Now it turns out that there is also fragrance.
 
A rotten banana? That's prejudice!

 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
A rotten banana? That's prejudice!



Shit, I'll just have to buy a hairdryer now.
 
 

Grandfather Maxim, 104 years old. The last defender of Sevastopol

 

turnips and onions


 
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
"Their morals..."
Clara stole a coral from Karl...

That's their bad manners in the West. :-)
 
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