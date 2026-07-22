Interesting and Humour - page 2213
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Israelis have invented a smart wheel
The Israeli start-up Softwheel has created a self-cushioning wheel that can make life a lot easier for wheelchair users and cyclists. A wheelchair with these wheels can be ridden up and down stairs thanks to a built-in mechanism that can absorb shocks when hitting obstacles.
As the inventors themselves explain, when the wheel rides on a flat surface, it behaves like an ordinary rigid wheel. However, if the wheel encounters an obstacle above a predetermined threshold, it "softens" and dampens the impact. The softness threshold can be changed to suit the owner's needs.
Chantelle Winnie is an American model with a skin pigmentation disorder.
Unusual Guinness World Records.
Tatiana Kozhevnikova is the only woman in the world to lift 14 kg with her intimate muscles (Guinness World Record 2003 No. 58300381)
Read more:http://lady.tut.by/news/body/374430.html