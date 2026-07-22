Interesting and Humour - page 2213

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Visa заявила о невозможности работы в России из-за непосильного страхового взноса
  • republic.ru
Объем обеспечительного депозита, который компания обязана будет разместить в ЦБ по закону о НПС, превышает ее годовой доход
 
Contender:
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They're really pissed off in the Duma... More and more wanting to get the fuck out and r....
 

Israelis have invented a smart wheel

The Israeli start-up Softwheel has created a self-cushioning wheel that can make life a lot easier for wheelchair users and cyclists. A wheelchair with these wheels can be ridden up and down stairs thanks to a built-in mechanism that can absorb shocks when hitting obstacles.
As the inventors themselves explain, when the wheel rides on a flat surface, it behaves like an ordinary rigid wheel. However, if the wheel encounters an obstacle above a predetermined threshold, it "softens" and dampens the impact. The softness threshold can be changed to suit the owner's needs.


Israeli company reinvents the wheel
  • www.reuters.com
The Acrobat wheel employs a unique suspension system designed to make life easier for the wheelchair-bound. Comprising a three-pronged, moving, suspension system located between the wheel rim and hub, the technology absorbs the impact of curbs and stairs, allowing a smoother ride and a wider range of travel options. Softwheel's product...
 
4.1 per cent
Американцы подсчитали частоту ошибок в смертных приговорах
Американцы подсчитали частоту ошибок в смертных приговорах
  • 2014.04.29
  • lenta.ru
Исследователи статистическими методами обнаружили, что 4,1 процента приговоренных в США к смертной казни теоретически могли быть невиновны. Авторы опубликовали свое исследование в PNAS, кратко с ним можно ознакомится на сайте Phys.org. Специалисты использовали данные 7482 человек, приговоренных к смертной казни с января 1974 по декабрь 2004...
 
Lost values and ideals.
Законсервированные квартиры по-советски
Законсервированные квартиры по-советски
  • 2014.04.23
  • art-defi.livejournal.com
У нас в стране немало квартир, где жизнь остановилась. Ты возвращаешься туда, как в свое детство. Потерянные ценности и идеалы. Кто-то их выкорчевал бесследно. А кто-то продолжает в этом жить. В Москве за обветшавшими фасадами бывших элитных многоэтажек ЦК и министерств скрываются такие комнатки "спящей", если не принцессы, то ударницы...
 
sport
МОК в ужасе от подготовки Рио-де-Жанейро к Олимпиаде-2016
МОК в ужасе от подготовки Рио-де-Жанейро к Олимпиаде-2016
  • www.pravda.ru
Подготовка Рио-де-Жанейро к Олмпийским играм 2016 года стала худшей в современной истории, заявил вице-президент МОК Джон Коатс.
 
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Частный жилой дом в Казахстане провалился под землю. Видео
Частный жилой дом в Казахстане провалился под землю. Видео
  • realty.rbc.ru
За несколько минут до обвала дом покинула его жительница с годовалым ребенком.
 

Chantelle Winnie is an American model with a skin pigmentation disorder.

 

Unusual Guinness World Records.

Tatiana Kozhevnikova is the only woman in the world to lift 14 kg with her intimate muscles (Guinness World Record 2003 No. 58300381)



Read more:http://lady.tut.by/news/body/374430.html
 
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