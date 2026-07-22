Interesting and Humour - page 3491
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I lived at that time, and I know.
And you, as I see it, have not learned even the basics - to walk in formation. You have not progressed beyond the teenage mindset which requires control and correction.
I was living at the time, and I know.
...
Some require very close attention - for birching. For exile to Kolyma, for example, it is also attention, not without attention. But not for socialising. And you could do with an education, perhaps with a rod.
faa, come out!
This nerdy one doesn't pull.
It's funny... why would they (the formation) walk? When you can just walk through?
Are you accustomed to marching in formation?
Who's "them"?
And I've done mine in formation before. Some go further in their development, and some continue to remain, as you did, at the level of the stream that is poured into their ears.
That is all for now, I have spent too much time on you. Learn, study from different sides of history, think, and stop talking nonsense about what you have not seen and do not know, otherwise you will remain in the shackles of the consumer world, which corporations have created for you with 2% of all the benefits of the world.
Who's "them"?
And I have moved on with my life. Some go on in their development, and some continue to remain, like you, at the level of the stream that is poured into their ears.
That is all for now, I have spent too much time on you. Learn, study from different sides of history, think, and stop talking nonsense about what you have not seen and do not know, otherwise you will remain in the shackles of the consumer world that corporations have created for you with 2% of all the benefits of the world.
Not to whom, but to what - "them" - "the system". Having trouble understanding your mother tongue?
Sort it out with your ears. We'll deal with our own, we've seen it and we know it.
Faa, you live in a world of your own in which, if the facts of real life contradict your delusions, you make up your own "facts", "quotes", "interpretations", etc.
San Sanych is a hardened idealist, and this point of view can be understood with rose-tinted nostalgia for bygone eras
after all, human memory is selective and one always wants to remember the good things, so nostalgia for the USSR is quite understandable
for example, Fursov (historian) also loves nostalgia for those years and for society "without hierarchies"
for example, I too remember good episodes from the 80s-90s in spite of all the trash
it has nothing to do with the reality of the USSR, the reality was harsh and grim
and the state's attitude towards the man was like expendable material
Here is how cynically people were screwed over with the currency reform:
Monetary reform in 1947 was carried out in a fortnight. Food cards were abolished and the money supply was reduced from 59 billion to 6 billion rubles. A ruling of the Council of Ministers stated:"In carrying out monetary reform, certain sacrifices are required. The state would bear the brunt of the sacrifice. But it is necessary that the population should also make part of the sacrifice, all the more so because it will be the last victim". In fact, it was the population that made the greatest sacrifice. "The essence of the reform consisted in the following: the old banknotes were exchanged for the new ones at the ratio of 10:1, the price scale remained unchanged, - explains the historian Vladimir Mamyachenkov, - which means that the cash money of the population depreciated by exactly 10 times. There were certain exceptions: deposits in savings bank up to 3,000 rubles were exchanged at a rate of 1:1 (their rate was about 80%), from 3,000 to 10,000 rubles - three old rubles for two new rubles and over 10,000 rubles - two old rubles for one new ruble.
At the same time there was a conversion of state loans, except for the 1947 loan. They were consolidated and exchanged at a ratio of three roubles in old bonds for one rouble in a new single loan with a reduction in the interest to be paid. There was no advance notice of the reform, but secret envelopes were sent to the heads of the republics and provinces with instructions and instructions to open only after receiving the order. Everything could not be kept secret and the population learned of the impending confiscation.
"For a few days now the streets have been packed - describes these events, Moscow engineer Viktor Kondratyev, - all the shops - commercial, commission houses, grocery stores - are clogged with queues... And in the evening the commercial restaurants were storming the streets, shouting and cursing. And some have simply decided to spend their last hundred, as a new life is about to begin, with new money and without cards, so why bother saving the old money. Two weeks before the reform, on 30 November 1947, the USSR Interior Ministry informed the country's leadership of the unusual situation in the capital: "Rumours have spread in Moscow that the exchange of existing money for new banknotes at the rate of 10-12 kopecks per ruble will take place in the coming days, and that prices for manufactured goods will be raised at the same time." Revenues in Moscow restaurants doubled on 30 November. With no less activity citizens saved deposits in savings banks.
Soon the Finance Minister Zverev reported Stalin:"The problem posed by the monetary reform, resolved. The report was echoed by the press. "The whole country warmly approves of the currency reform and the abolition of the card system," Pravda reported on December 16, 1947. " Thanks to the Party and the Government for their care for the needs of the people."
Read more: http://www.kommersant.ru/doc/3070569
https://ria.ru/world/20161221/1484221168.html
San Sanych is a hardened idealist, and one can understand this viewpoint while wearing rose-tinted nostalgia for bygone eras
after all, human memory is selective and one always wants to remember the good things, so nostalgia for the USSR is quite understandable
for example, Fursov (historian) also loves nostalgia for those years and for society "without hierarchies"
For example, I too remember good episodes from the 90s in spite of all the trash
it has nothing to do with the reality of the USSR, the reality was harsh and grim
and the state's attitude towards the human being was like expendable material
Here is how cynically people were screwed over with the currency reform:
Monetary reform in 1947 was carried out in a fortnight. Food cards were abolished and the money supply was reduced from 59 billion to 6 billion rubles. A ruling of the Council of Ministers stated:"In carrying out monetary reform, certain sacrifices are required. The state would bear the brunt of the sacrifice. But it is necessary that the population should also make part of the sacrifice, all the more so because it will be the last victim". In fact, it was the population that made the greatest sacrifice. "The essence of the reform consisted in the following: the old banknotes were exchanged for the new ones at the ratio of 10:1, the scale of prices remained unchanged, - explains the historian V.N.Mamyachenkov - it follows from that the population's cash money was depreciated by exactly 10 times. There were certain exceptions: deposits in savings bank up to 3,000 rubles were exchanged at a rate of 1:1 (their rate was about 80%), from 3,000 to 10,000 rubles - three old rubles for two new rubles and over 10,000 rubles - two old rubles for one new ruble.
At the same time there was a conversion of state loans, except for the 1947 loan. They were consolidated and exchanged at a ratio of three roubles in old bonds for one rouble in a new single loan with a reduction in the interest to be paid. There was no advance notice of the reform, but secret envelopes were sent to the heads of the republics and provinces with instructions and instructions to open only after receiving the order. Everything could not be kept secret and the population learned of the impending confiscation.
"For a few days now the streets have been packed - describes these events, Moscow engineer Viktor Kondratyev, - all the shops - commercial, commission houses, grocery stores - are clogged with queues... And in the evening the commercial restaurants were storming the streets, shouting and cursing. And some have simply decided to spend their last hundred, as a new life is about to begin, with new money and without cards, so why bother saving the old money. Two weeks before the reform, on 30 November 1947, the USSR Interior Ministry informed the country's leadership of the unusual situation in the capital: "Rumours have spread in Moscow that the exchange of existing money for new banknotes at the rate of 10-12 kopecks per ruble will be made in the coming days and that prices for manufactured goods will be raised at the same time." Revenues in Moscow restaurants doubled on 30 November. With no less activity citizens saved deposits in savings banks.
Soon the Finance Minister Zverev reported Stalin:"The problems posed by the monetary reform, resolved. The report was echoed by the press. "The whole country warmly approves of the currency reform and the abolition of the card system," Pravda reported on December 16, 1947. " Thanks to the Party and the Government for their care for the needs of the people."
Read more: http://www.kommersant.ru/doc/3070569
You and I have fundamentally different points of view on evaluation, which can be clearly seen in our evaluation of the monetary reform of 1947. I measure it by the majority, not by a few, even if they are extraordinary individuals.
For you, the fairness of the reform is an equivalent exchange of money in terms of volume and time.
In my family there was no such question and could not have been: the whole family, which had survived the revolution and the war, including my grandfathers, had no savings at all. The whole family lived from paycheck to paycheck. And there was an overwhelming majority of such people in the country.
One last thing.
I am not an idealist or a propagandist for the red project or anything like that...
I, personally, for myself, am trying to understand how it happened in Churchill's formulation: "Stalin took Russia with a sohoy and left it with an atomic bomb". This was done from 1928 to 1953.
To understand it adequately, I had to discard many ideologemes and base myself only on facts, without any ideological evaluation of them.
How was such a monumental step taken? Initially in a poor, illiterate country, with 80% of the population living on farms, without managerial elites and educated class? Given the terrible war... How? That is the main thing, not how the restaurants were stormed (were there any in 1947? There was a famine year in 1946).