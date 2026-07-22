Interesting and Humour - page 842

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FAQ:
It's +10 and raining non-stop for three days... I'm sick of it.

let's swap

 
Mischek:

let's swap

However, it's a trend.)
 
Mischek:

By the way, if you try to load into photoshop (CS6) the latest (I haven't tried others) version of the dollar note ($100; 2009;), the program refuses to load it. ))

 
tol64:

By the way, if you try to load into photoshop (CS6) the latest (I haven't tried others) version of the dollar note ($100; 2009;), the program refuses to load it. ))

It's a joke.

Try this one:

[Deleted]  
Integer:

Try this one:

 
We have a whole forum of counterfeiters here :-)
 
DmitriyN:
here's a "big Ben" face that would be more relevant :)
[Deleted]  
FAQ:
a "big ben" face would be more relevant :)

Shit, the jokes are jokes, but the file with the photo of Ben-laden won't open with Photoshop:

 
DmitriyN:

Shit, the jokes are jokes, but the file with the photo of Ben-laden won't open with photoshop:

Where is it?
1...835836837838839840841842843844845846847848849...4979
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