Interesting and Humour - page 842
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It's +10 and raining non-stop for three days... I'm sick of it.
let's swap
let's swap
By the way, if you try to load into photoshop (CS6) the latest (I haven't tried others) version of the dollar note ($100; 2009;), the program refuses to load it. ))
Meanwhile in Russia
Samara scientists discover formula for plasma aerodynamics
Library of the future in Moscow
By the way, if you try to load into photoshop (CS6) the latest (I haven't tried others) version of the dollar note ($100; 2009;), the program refuses to load it. ))
It's a joke.
Try this one:
Try this one:
a "big ben" face would be more relevant :)
Shit, the jokes are jokes, but the file with the photo of Ben-laden won't open with Photoshop:
Shit, the jokes are jokes, but the file with the photo of Ben-laden won't open with photoshop: