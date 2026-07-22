Interesting and Humour - page 4040
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for each individual individually, depending on his or her point of view.
Respectfully.
It is therefore subjective. Your Cap.
If you can't have a normal conversation with a person without making a fool of yourself, then you are as much a psychologist as I am Count Tolstoy).
With respect.
That's why it's subjective. Your Cap.
Respectfully.
Tesla's vice president of energy products Lyndon Rive tweeted that his company could build an industrial battery big enough to solve South Australia's power supply problems. And it would take no more than 100 days to do so. His tweet was echoed by his brother.
To which the Australian businessman tweeted:
"Lyndon and Ilon, how serious are you? If I can find the money for the project (and negotiate with politicians) can you guarantee 100MW in 100 days?"
18 hours later, Ilon tweeted: "Tesla will install and run the system within a hundred days of signing the contract, and if not, the project is on us. Is that serious enough for you?".
Three tweets.
Deadline is December 1.
Launched the first phase this week ahead of schedule.
In St. Petersburg, a group of researchers conducted an experiment, took an ordinary car accident and interviewed 10 witnesses about what they saw, the result was different testimony, each saw something different, but no one saw the whole picture.
respectfully.
This effect has been known since the late 19th century.
"...the errors in the testimony given immediately after the "experimental impression" was presented to the test subjects was 5%, and in the interrogation which was then carried out - 30%. Stern attributed this to the fact that in a coherent narrative the witness only conveys what he firmly remembers. When he answers questions, he has to consciously or unconsciously fill in the gaps in his recollection." (according to Stern).ps ah yes. Your Cap.
This effect has been known since the end of the 19th century.
"...Errors in witness testimony given immediately after a subject had been presented with an 'experimental impression' amounted to 5%, and when questioned afterwards to 30%. Stern attributed this to the fact that in a coherent narrative the witness only conveys what he firmly remembers. When he answers questions, he has to consciously or unconsciously fill in the gaps in his recollection." (according to Stern).ps ah yes. Your Cap.
Respectfully.
sometimes leading questions provoke "remembering" something that didn't happen, depends on the investigator or questioner. this point can be taken as an additional distortion factor.
With respect.
Doctor, are you confusing me?
I have informed you.
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Interesting and Humorous
Andrew Petras, 2017.09.30 14:13
Guaranteed lower.
Subjective reality is primary. What follows is pure physics of distortion.
Read textbooks. At least sometimes. You are our psychologist.
ps In Old Slavonic, -g could be changed to -h. (God == Bog == Bg (with tilde)). Psycholoh is not what you think, but sarcasm.
Doctor, are you confusing me?
I have informed you.
Read a textbook. At least once in a while. You are our psychologist.
ps In Old Slavonic, -g could be changed to -h. (God == Boch == Bg (with tilde)). Psycholoch is not what you think, but sarcasm.
think what you want, read what you want, I only read what I need and what interests me. no one is a doctor or doctor to you and does not intend to. if you inform, then sign it "for information", you reply to questions and try to send someone personally to post, then you talk.... If you do not like your opponent, do not bother writing to him.
Sincerely.
think what you want, read what you want, I only read what I need and what interests me. no one to you as a doctor or doctor did not sign up and did not intend to. if you inform, then sign it "for information", answering questions and trying to send someone personally post, So you're having a conversation..... If you don't like your opponent, do not bother writing to him.
Respectfully.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Interesting and Humorous
Andrew Petras, 2017.09.30 15:19
Doctor, are you me What are you confused about? ь?
I have informed you.
Read textbooks. At least sometimes. You are our psychologist.
ps In Old Slavonic, -g could be changed to -h. (God == Boch == Bg (with tilde)). Psycholoh is not what you think, but sarcasm.
With respect.