Interesting and Humour - page 1448

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Mischek:
And in terms of just making calls, the old phones are more convenient

I used to be a fan of the Siemens A-35:

I lived with it for a year in the era of colour phones and newfangled apples. In terms of ergonomics, it was probably the most comfortable phone I have ever had in my hands. I still love its big rubber keys with phosphorescent backlighting and good old beeps, like from the 90s.

 
Mischek:
By the way, our iPhones have the highest rate of no money on the phone balance )
You obviously have an android, nothing to spend it on? How is the money app no longer being stolen? I have a Nokia and android too, so I have something to compare it to. So many kind people on the forum.
 
Mischek:

What a load of crap.

Shoigu reported to Putin about the launch, but Damascus knows nothing. That's hilarious

--------

The Russian embassy in Syria said there was no signal of a missile attack or explosions in Damascus

// and Israel didn't see anything on its radar.

That's really fucked up. With our monitoring of enemy missile launches like this, we could accidentally start a war

The Israelis never see and hear anything, but they mind their own business. And when they do, they make a fuss and the UN gets nervous - in that moment they say: After the fire, don't wave your hands:)
 
zfs:

You and Andrei are on the same page as always, I don't know why you use different accounts.


That's pretty cool, huh? Two accounts. I have identity disorder, it's a disease.
 
C-4:

I used to be a fan of the Siemens A-35:

I lived with it for a year in the era of colour phones and newfangled apples. In terms of ergonomics, it was probably the most comfortable phone I had ever had in my hands. I still love the big rubber keys with the phosphorescent backlighting and the good old beeping sound, like it was from the 90s.

I didn't get a phone at the time for a long time and when I did, it was this one). And I don't really give a shit about those phones either, I just made a point of it all being bullshit). The Windows PC is just ahead of the rest of the world so we will soon be using Nokia smartphones. Long live the Finnish quality).
 
zfs:
So soon we will be using Nokia smartphones.
No, you're a real slowpoke, they've been around for a long time.
 
Mischek:

What a load of crap.

Shoigu reported to Putin about the launch, but Damascus knows nothing. That's hilarious

--------

The Russian embassy in Syria said there was no signal of a missile attack or explosions in Damascus

// and Israel didn't see anything on its radar.

That's really fucked up. With our monitoring of enemy missile launches like this, we could accidentally start a war.

The joke's getting to the final stages. They figured out a way to get out of it.

- The missiles landed in the Mediterranean Sea.

upd. it means they were flying over the sea for four hours, wondering where they were going to land.

 
Mischek:
No, you're a real slowpoke, they've been around for a long time.
They have, but they're not popular enough. I mean, it would create significant competition to the other giants. We will lose the iPhone with Android as a priority and we won't need Linux and Mac. Let's be more cultured.)
 
zfs:
Let's be more cultured.)
Can I not answer you then?
 
Mischek:

The hilarity moves into the final stages. They've figured out a way to get out of it.

- The missiles landed in the Mediterranean Sea.

upd. that means they flew over the sea for four hours, wondering where they were going to land.

They could have circled the planet several times in four hours :) The denouement of this whole show is close.
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