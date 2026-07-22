Interesting and Humour - page 1448
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And in terms of just making calls, the old phones are more convenient
I used to be a fan of the Siemens A-35:
I lived with it for a year in the era of colour phones and newfangled apples. In terms of ergonomics, it was probably the most comfortable phone I have ever had in my hands. I still love its big rubber keys with phosphorescent backlighting and good old beeps, like from the 90s.
By the way, our iPhones have the highest rate of no money on the phone balance )
What a load of crap.
Shoigu reported to Putin about the launch, but Damascus knows nothing. That's hilarious
--------
The Russian embassy in Syria said there was no signal of a missile attack or explosions in Damascus
// and Israel didn't see anything on its radar.
That's really fucked up. With our monitoring of enemy missile launches like this, we could accidentally start a war
You and Andrei are on the same page as always, I don't know why you use different accounts.
I used to be a fan of the Siemens A-35:
I lived with it for a year in the era of colour phones and newfangled apples. In terms of ergonomics, it was probably the most comfortable phone I had ever had in my hands. I still love the big rubber keys with the phosphorescent backlighting and the good old beeping sound, like it was from the 90s.
So soon we will be using Nokia smartphones.
What a load of crap.
Shoigu reported to Putin about the launch, but Damascus knows nothing. That's hilarious
--------
The Russian embassy in Syria said there was no signal of a missile attack or explosions in Damascus
// and Israel didn't see anything on its radar.
That's really fucked up. With our monitoring of enemy missile launches like this, we could accidentally start a war.
The joke's getting to the final stages. They figured out a way to get out of it.
- The missiles landed in the Mediterranean Sea.
upd. it means they were flying over the sea for four hours, wondering where they were going to land.
No, you're a real slowpoke, they've been around for a long time.
Let's be more cultured.)
The hilarity moves into the final stages. They've figured out a way to get out of it.
- The missiles landed in the Mediterranean Sea.
upd. that means they flew over the sea for four hours, wondering where they were going to land.