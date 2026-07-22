Interesting and Humour - page 2468
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Pages of history: "Lips touching alcohol won't touch our lips." Proponents of alcohol prohibition. 1919 USA.
They're so scary - you obviously can't do without alcohol :))
))) And that was my first thought. Or rather, something like "That's a lot to drink..."
P./S.: Slightly corrected the translation (before I saw your post).
Paper in capable hands
http://www.adme.ru/tvorchestvo-hudozhniki/v-umelyh-rukah-bumaga-stanovitsya-proizvedeniem-iskusstva-748110/
))) That was my first thought too. Or rather, something like "That's a lot to drink..."
P./S.: Slightly corrected the translation (before I saw your post).
Ours has always been prettier!
May it always be "amen" !
Ours has always been prettier!
May it always be "amen".
))) And that was my first thought. Or rather, something like "That's a lot to drink..."
P./S.: Slightly corrected the translation (before I saw your post).
Now you can...
I thought I saw some men in there. Looked at it, no, it's a Zacchusian beauty. Maybe I don't understand...
We'll just assume there's no such thing as taste or colour.
P./S.: And that much is learned by comparison...