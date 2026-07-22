Interesting and Humour - page 2468

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DiPach:

Pages of history: "Lips touching alcohol won't touch our lips." Proponents of alcohol prohibition. 1919 USA.


They're so scary - you obviously can't do without alcohol :)
 
server:
They're so scary - you obviously can't do without alcohol :))

))) And that was my first thought. Or rather, something like "That's a lot to drink..."

P./S.: Slightly corrected the translation (before I saw your post).

 
DiPach:

))) That was my first thought too. Or rather, something like "That's a lot to drink..."

P./S.: Slightly corrected the translation (before I saw your post).

Ours has always been prettier!

May it always be "amen" !

 
server:

Ours has always been prettier!

May it always be "amen".

That's right!
 
 
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Прокуратура Италии обвинила менеджеров агентства S&P в манипуляциях рынком
Прокуратура Италии обвинила менеджеров агентства S&P в манипуляциях рынком
  • tass.ru
РИМ, 22 сентября. /Корр. ИТАР-ТАСС Вера Щербакова/. Прокуратура итальянского города Терни, закончившая расследование фактов понижения суверенного рейтинга Италии, потребовала провести процесс над шестью менеджерами рейтингового агентства S&P. Как сообщают местные СМИ, им предъявлено обвинение в манипуляции рынками, нанесшей ущерб Италии...
 
DiPach:

))) And that was my first thought. Or rather, something like "That's a lot to drink..."

P./S.: Slightly corrected the translation (before I saw your post).

I thought there were some men there. I looked more closely, no, they're Zakaya beauties. Maybe I don't get it...
 

Now you can...

 
artmedia70:
I thought I saw some men in there. Looked at it, no, it's a Zacchusian beauty. Maybe I don't understand...

We'll just assume there's no such thing as taste or colour.

P./S.: And that much is learned by comparison...

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