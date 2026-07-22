Interesting and Humour - page 1310
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Is that a bad thing ? )
Oh man!!!!!! http://www.echo.msk.ru/blog/nossik/1119104-echo/
Worst of all, this lunatic is mad for our money.
Worst of all, this lunatic is crazy for our money.
And what's worse is that these are the kind of people who run the state, as it were (there's still some doubt that they do))))! Shit, it's crazy...
It is the legislator. Makes up the rules by which we have to live. We elected him ourselves.
It is the legislator. Makes up the rules by which we have to live. We elected him ourselves.
No. They elect themselves. )))
My way to work is over a bridge over a small stream. The whole creek is littered with rubbish. All over it. It's in the private sector. Residents find it easier to throw into the ravine with the creek than to take it to a container. To clean it up now - I don't know, it takes a lot of money. Most of our people are like that. But in Germany or France there are fish in such streams. That is how their people are.
Why this post, our people deserve their own government.
We elected him ourselves.
I didn't elect him
My way to work is over a bridge over a small stream. The whole creek is littered with rubbish. All over it. It's in the private sector. Residents find it easier to throw into the ravine with the creek than to take it to a container. To clean it up now - I don't know, it takes a lot of money. Most of our people are like that. But in Germany or France there are fish in such streams. That is how their people are.
Why the post, our people deserve their own government.
You're partly right.