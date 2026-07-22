Interesting and Humour - page 3753
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What joy do you get from rocket engines? Why do you personally need a rocket engine?
Would you be able to use satellite TV or a navigator without rocket engines? After all, it is so convenient for people and you can also use the Internet via satellite. Has that never occurred to you? I understand, too great is the desire to criticize everything that is done in the country and it prevents even to think for what purpose are created this or that product).
Yes, I looked it up on the internet - it's useful, especially those two things on the right - you can bury them in the ground and have two whole water tanks in the countryside.
Yes, I looked it up on the internet - it's useful, especially those two things on the right - you can bury them in the ground and have two water tanks in the summer house.
All your politics had to be deleted. Some posts about radon were accidentally demolished - I did, please forgive the author.
@Sergey Dzyublik, Sergei, you get a warning for trying to stir up a political debate.
Well at last an adequate moderator has appeared. Thank you Artem.
In 1928, 84% of the population of the USSR were peasants, about 70% of them illiterate. Most of these people lived with cattle, irregular working hours, total lack of medicine. In the 19th century there were 50 years of famine, and every 11-12 years there was a fatal famine. 1927-1928 was the peak of the 11-year cycle, and in the cities there were ration cards. The problem of extremely low agricultural productivity in Russia had been around for ages. And in 1928 there were no prerequisites for mechanisation and advanced farming in agriculture - archaic small-scale commodity production.
No prerequisites for the creation of a powerful industrial power.
By 1940, all this was over. The industrial basis for the victory in the World War II and the intellectual basis for the creation of atomic and rocket industry were created. We still cannot steal it, but we are trying so hard.
There is no need to talk!
Learn the history of the great country that turned the world upside down!
This is one of those cases where it was in spite of, not because of.
There was no socialism
There was a colossal deception.
A trader acquaintance from Asia sent me this
https://cointelegraph.com/news/suddenly-vladimir-putin-meets-vitalik-buterin-endorses-ethereum
- Doctor, there's a man in the waiting room with a baseball bat. He claims he's an FBI agent and his sister was abducted by aliens!
- A psychiatrist!
- Doctor, but the trauma unit is receiving a brutal alien abduction. They agree to return someone's sister
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- And what are you and I now," she asked, bowing her head and wrapping her arms around her knees, "Friends or lovers? He stood at the window and was silent...
- What would you like to be? - she asked again.
He looked out the window at the starry sky and answered dreamily: -A spaceman!
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- Why aren't you married?
- You see, I want him to be interested not in my body, or money, but in my SOUL!
- Do you want the devil?
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Husband types into Google: "How do you spot a wife who's a witch?", and then a disgruntled voice from the kitchen says, "Can't you just ask?
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A black man talking to a white man...
- I don't understand, please explain it to me... When I was born I was black, I grew up black too, when I tan I'm black, and when it's cold I'm black too, when I'm sick I'm black, and when I die I'll be black too. And you are white...Here you are when you were born, you were pink, when you tan you are brown, when you are hot you are red and when you are cold you are blue, when you are sick you are green, and when you die you will be grey...
and after all that you have the nerve to call us coloureds?!