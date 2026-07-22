Interesting and Humour - page 1458
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Water park
Water park
Lights. Camera. Motor.
A few words ... If I were someone I would know what to say and what I would be told in response ... really - the two of us would be banned from the G20 for that ... :)Putin and Obama at the G20 summit will "exchange words", the Kremlin hopes
Germany. Berlin. September 4. Samsung Galaxy Gear smartwatch
Journalists ate 26 tonnes of food on the first day of the G20 summit
Did they all go there to eat? Where did all this go? Or did some of it go to waste?
Germany. Berlin. September 4. Samsung Galaxy Gear smartwatch
No. Wo!
Nah. Oh, wow!
I don't know ((
It's like a pan with a propeller.
I mean, it's stupid to mix mechanics with everything else in one device.