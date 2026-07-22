Interesting and Humour - page 1774

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Yoschik:

All kidding aside, in Pskov the eggs are on the buyer's card, no more than 5 packs per person.


There's something wrong there.

Only in Lenta shops, it's not clear what kind of card

I do not believe it.

 
Yoschik:

Just kidding, but in Pskov the eggs are on the buyer's card, not more than 5 packs per person.

Ukraine, welcome.

But the Olympics will be in Sochi.

There are 10 in a pack. That's not more than 50 per hand.

Why do you need more? Do you have a confectionery business?

 

How many people are in the photo?

 
Contender:

How many people are in the photo?

5
 
Contender:

There are 10 in a pack. That's a maximum of 50 in one hand.

Why do you need more? You run a confectionery business?

and you're only confused by food restrictions when there's not enough to go around?
 

Gea

 
Yoschik:
Would you be confused by food restrictions only when there is a shortage of something?

There are likely to be restrictions because of some special (low) prices.

 
Contender:

The restrictions there are most likely due to some special (low) prices.

You're answering a question I didn't ask
 
Yoschik:
You're answering a question I didn't ask

Personally, I am opposed to such restrictions, but in this particular case I am not confused by the limit on the quantity of goods dispensed.

 
Yoschik:
You're answering a question I didn't ask

I, as a free man, can afford to answer an unasked question.

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