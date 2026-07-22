Interesting and Humour - page 1774
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All kidding aside, in Pskov the eggs are on the buyer's card, no more than 5 packs per person.
There's something wrong there.
Only in Lenta shops, it's not clear what kind of card
I do not believe it.
Just kidding, but in Pskov the eggs are on the buyer's card, not more than 5 packs per person.
Ukraine, welcome.
But the Olympics will be in Sochi.
There are 10 in a pack. That's not more than 50 per hand.
Why do you need more? Do you have a confectionery business?
How many people are in the photo?
How many people are in the photo?
There are 10 in a pack. That's a maximum of 50 in one hand.
Why do you need more? You run a confectionery business?
Gea
Would you be confused by food restrictions only when there is a shortage of something?
There are likely to be restrictions because of some special (low) prices.
The restrictions there are most likely due to some special (low) prices.
You're answering a question I didn't ask
Personally, I am opposed to such restrictions, but in this particular case I am not confused by the limit on the quantity of goods dispensed.
You're answering a question I didn't ask
I, as a free man, can afford to answer an unasked question.