Interesting and Humour - page 886
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Who is here (in the photo) ?
answer the question.
find the grape snail on the second birch, the fox that blends in with the background or the question of the man in orange ?
and give me the original.
with this one you photoshopped
A wolf?
Who's there (in the photo) ?
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Celebrated wildlife photographer Art Wolfe has been travelling the mountains, forests and deserts for over 35 years in search of amazing shots. >>
A wolf?
and I found a mountain aspen.)
and I found a mayberry )))
I think it's photoshopped bullshit.