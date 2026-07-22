Interesting and Humour - page 886

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tol64:

Who is here (in the photo) ?


answer the question.

find the grape snail on the second birch, the fox that blends in with the background or the question of the man in orange ?

 

and give me the original.

with this one you photoshopped

[Deleted]  

A wolf?


 
peripatetikos:

A wolf?


and I found a mountain aspen.)
 
Mischek:
and I found a mountain aspen.)
Show me.
 


left , red arrow
[Deleted]  
Mischek:
and I found a mayberry )))
Mushrooms, that's good)))
 
 
Mischek:
I think it's photoshopped bullshit.
Okay, the wolf has been found. And there was a link to a whole article of similar photos. ))
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