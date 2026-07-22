Interesting and Humour - page 410
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it didn't work... :(
Andthere was a goal, but from an ambush (offside), see wherethe pass was. You can see well...
There was no offside there.
http://euro2012.online.ua/video/338637/nezaschitanyy-gol-devicha-ukraina-angliya/
In general, Ukraine are still weak for a Euro championship, not now, but in the first quarter-finals they would be out. There is no way.
So they lost legitimately. It was the Greeks who won by chance.
here we go, here we go!)
In general, Ukraine are still weak for a Euro championship, not now, but in the first quarter-finals they would be out. There is no way.
So they lost legitimately. The Greeks have won by chance.
Even if you defend a goal, they are not going to pass - they are inferior to France in the number of conceded goals
11099
If you notice, I want Mischka's post removed as well. His post is neither interesting (there is plenty of material on the internet about that fact) nor humorous.
And an eye for an eye, in your posts does not lead to a reconciliation of peoples.
Note, I am not the one who started this conversation. I have long suggested stopping the vehement and unfounded anti-Russian, anti-Ukrainian and other rhetoric in the Interesting and Humour threads.
Especially Mishka's political propaganda and involving the audience in it violates the forum rule:
1. Expressions that may offend or insult other visitors are forbidden.
That's what's interesting about this discussion! It reflects the typical state of our society. It is divided, as are these two opponents. But here's what's interesting! One side stubbornly wants someone "big who sees best..." to necessarily shut down the other side. For some reason this side believes that HE must make all the important decisions. Can't our community make up its own mind? Well, if we are so uncomfortable with this discussion, let us all oppose it. Democracy is all about the community deciding most of the issues itself, not appealing to the authorities for no reason at all. And the moderators are right not to interfere. Both sides are intelligent enough not to cross the line. And politics is hard to get away from. So let it be a decent discussion here and not on the barricades!