Interesting and Humour - page 1629
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There is a big difference between a fascist and a nationalist.
How will all this contribute to finding and arresting the creep who stabbed the guy? On the contrary, in such a situation it will be easier for him to get away.
There is a big difference between a fascist and a nationalist.
The whole rabble will rush to Birulievo, and the sacrifice festival, which has already annoyed everyone, is on the way.
And there are torch runners running around...
When I read you, I think that if the government or the opposite, the aggressor takes you to the firing squad, you will give them your bullets.
It's the sawdust, don't get upset. I figured it out without you.
It's the sawdust, don't get upset. I've got it all figured out without you.
In any incomprehensible situation, block off Manezhka.
Yes, sawdust. Now they're making it hard for me to understand that I'm upset.