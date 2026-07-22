Interesting and Humour - page 1629

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i_logic:
There is a big difference between a fascist and a nationalist.
The electorate doesn't give a shit. He'll say - Russia for the Russians, and that's it. The majority will vote
 
alexx_v:
How will all this contribute to finding and arresting the creep who stabbed the guy? On the contrary, in such a situation it will be easier for him to get away.
When I read you, I think if the authorities or the aggressor takes you to a firing squad, you'll give them your bullets.
 
i_logic:
There is a big difference between a fascist and a nationalist.

The whole rabble will rush to Birulievo, and the sacrifice festival, which has already annoyed everyone, is on the way.

And there are torch runners running around...

[Deleted]  
Mischek:
When I read you, I think that if the government or the opposite, the aggressor takes you to the firing squad, you will give them your bullets.

It's the sawdust, don't get upset. I figured it out without you.

 
 
In any unclear situation, block off Manezhka.
 
alexx_v:

It's the sawdust, don't get upset. I've got it all figured out without you.

Yeah, sawdust. Now they're making it hard for me to know that I'm upset.
 
i_logic:
In any incomprehensible situation, block off Manezhka.
and appoint Shoigu ))
 
duh)
[Deleted]  
Mischek:
Yes, sawdust. Now they're making it hard for me to understand that I'm upset.
Fuck you, not the Smokehouse on the 5.
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