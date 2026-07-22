Interesting and Humour - page 4069
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Substitution of concepts: "normal" and "habitual". You'll get used to it in time. Also, the large interface serves another important purpose: convenience for mobile gadget users.
Familiar is normal because it is convenient for its purpose.
How are you comfortable analyzing the list of top signals: a) with icons, between which there is a vague analogy and comparison -- and b) tabular, where signals are quickly tracked and compared in columns.
Second question: in Explorer or another such program -- do you look at files in a) icons or b) a table?
The design should not be fancy and in line -- but convenient for information tasks.
The advantages of a tabular way of presenting information cannot be replaced by a picture and disjointed icons.
The MC is now left with two options -- both handy and trendy -- which is very correct.
It would also (correctly noted above) save the choice, so you don't have to constantly click on the right mode
Substitution of concepts: "normal" and "habitual". You'll get used to it in time. Also, a large interface serves another important purpose: convenience for users of mobile gadgets.
We should make a mobile version of the site
We should do a mobile version of the website
What do you mean do? The website automatically recognises the type of device and changes its appearance.
Fucking hell, a top signal with a 10.7% rise in 14 months! How much dough did she put in to get it up, huh? And who to pay, at least tell me )
Fucking hell, a top signal with a 10.7% rise in 14 months! How much dough did she put in to get it up, huh? And who should I pay, at least tell me.)
Right, the clown has zero subscribers, but he's in the top!
Substitution of concepts: "normal" and "habitual". You'll get used to it in time. Also, the large interface serves another important purpose: convenience for mobile gadget users.
It's not a tweak, and there's no need to argue with that, as it's not a substitution of concepts, but a clearly described defect.
This is what it looks like on a 27" monitor, is this normal???
I don't mind, especially as Renat said that the styles will be corrected in time.
And this is what it might look like for stationary devices
We should make a mobile version of the site
And there really is a mobile version. I haven't used my mobile phone for a long time because I had to use a magnifying glass the last time I used it )) Now is normal.
steal cucumbers )