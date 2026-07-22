Interesting and Humour - page 4272

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Andrey Dik:

how is it... You have to wear the right size panties to prevent chafing.

Chatty girl with no left arm, that's what tight panties lead to!

Holy shit!

that's when size matters !

 

Hi)


Write a statement to the FSB on your DC if you've drained your deposit )))

Black humor)



 
Alexander Ivanov:

Hi)


Write a statement to the FSB on your DC if you've drained your deposit )))

Black humor)



And the riot police will raid your DC somewhere in Cyprus))

 

I should have never become an impressionist or avant-garde painter. Every time I think it's time, it's time to draw some triangle in the square and sell it for a couple of million quid.

http://tass.ru/obschestvo/5203881

Картину Малевича "Супрематическая композиция" продали за $85,8 млн на аукционе в Нью-Йорке
Картину Малевича "Супрематическая композиция" продали за $85,8 млн на аукционе в Нью-Йорке
  • tass.ru
НЬЮ-ЙОРК, 16 мая. /ТАСС/. Картина художника-авангардиста Казимира Малевича (1879-1935) под названием "Супрематическая композиция" (1916) продана во вторник за более чем $85,8 млн на аукционе в Нью-Йорке. Об этом сообщил аукционный дом Christie's, устраивавший торги, посвященные импрессионизму и современному искусству. Эта работа Малевича...
 

Renowned trader Orlova dies after plastic surgery

http://tlt.holme.ru/news/5af958ac2da7be023f403be7/

It's a scary thing that's happening. Even with money there are no guarantees that you will not be killed in an expensive clinic. And it's not an accident, not a simple medical error. And total negligence and total disregard for human lives. In addition, not even 1 or 2 people have to die before someone notices and takes action.


Известный трейдер Орлова скончалась после пластической операции - новости Тольятти
Известный трейдер Орлова скончалась после пластической операции - новости Тольятти
  • MaxxaM
  • tlt.holme.ru
Наталья Орлова не пережила пластику18+Известный трейдер, победительница конкурса «Лучший частный инвестор» Наталья Орлова стала уже третьей клиенткой, которая умерла после пластической операции в клинике «Медланж».Как сообщает "Ридус.Ру", женщина обратилась к хирургам, чтобы сделать подтяжку лица. Ее прооперировали 23 апреля. По словам ее...
 
Alexandr Saprykin:

And the riot police will raid a DC somewhere in Cyprus))

hahahahah))))

 
 
trader and drawdown prank
 
Sergey Golubev:

First service in the Cathedral of Peter and Paul. 1990, Kazan.
Photo by Farit Gubaev/Kazan with a question: How many men are in the photo?


How many, by the way?

On cursory examination, I found six. :)

[Deleted]  
Alexandr Saprykin:
How vital.
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