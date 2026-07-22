Interesting and Humour - page 4272
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
how is it... You have to wear the right size panties to prevent chafing.
Chatty girl with no left arm, that's what tight panties lead to!
Holy shit!
that's when size matters !
Hi)
Write a statement to the FSB on your DC if you've drained your deposit )))
Black humor)
Hi)
Write a statement to the FSB on your DC if you've drained your deposit )))
Black humor)
And the riot police will raid your DC somewhere in Cyprus))
I should have never become an impressionist or avant-garde painter. Every time I think it's time, it's time to draw some triangle in the square and sell it for a couple of million quid.
http://tass.ru/obschestvo/5203881
Renowned trader Orlova dies after plastic surgery
http://tlt.holme.ru/news/5af958ac2da7be023f403be7/
It's a scary thing that's happening. Even with money there are no guarantees that you will not be killed in an expensive clinic. And it's not an accident, not a simple medical error. And total negligence and total disregard for human lives. In addition, not even 1 or 2 people have to die before someone notices and takes action.
And the riot police will raid a DC somewhere in Cyprus))
hahahahah))))
First service in the Cathedral of Peter and Paul. 1990, Kazan.
Photo by Farit Gubaev/Kazan with a question: How many men are in the photo?
How many, by the way?
On cursory examination, I found six. :)