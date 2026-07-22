Interesting and Humour - page 532
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A MOTHER WRITES TO HER SON IN PRISON:
"Son, how did they put you away!? No strength! There is no one to help around the house. The garden is not dug up, the potatoes are not planted, I don't know what to do."
THE SON WRITES BACK:
"Mom, don't dig in the garden, you'll get locked up and I'll get jail time."
MUM WRITES TO HER SON AGAIN:
"Son, when the letter from you came, the rubbish men came, dug through the garden, found nothing, left angry."
SON WRITES:
"Mum, I did what I could to help. Plant your own potatoes."
:)))
A MOTHER WRITES TO HER SON IN PRISON:
"Son, how did they put you away!? No strength! There is no one to help around the house. The garden is not dug up, the potatoes are not planted, I don't know what to do."
THE SON WRITES BACK:
"Mom, don't dig in the garden, you'll get locked up and I'll get jail time."
MUM WRITES TO HER SON AGAIN:
"Son, when the letter from you came, the rubbish men came, dug through the garden, didn't find anything - they left angry."
SON WRITES:
"Mum, I did what I could to help. Plant your own potatoes."
:)))
My grandmother told me that she had heard this joke from her mother before :)
I've been at work since Wednesday, haven't been out anywhere, slept for five hours, I'm all alone at work, closed the doors myself. I am standing near my desk, drinking coffee, music is blaring, I see someone sitting on my sofa, my whole world is going down.... And it turns out it was me who threw everything on it and I don't remember =))) The cuckoo is already on its way =)
Hydroelectric power plants are not so environmentally friendly as they change water level in the reservoir significantly, which kills fish.
Not so environmentally friendly is an understatement. Here are just the main ones
So think about whether we need this clean environmental energy at such a price. No, better a clean atom than such dirty energy.
C-4:
... The number of mosquitoes and other small vermin in the nearby forests has increased dramatically...
No, I'd rather have a clean atom than such dirty energy.
Not so environmentally friendly is an understatement. Here are just the main ones
So think about whether we need this clean environmental energy at such a price. No, I'd rather have a clean atom than such dirty energy.