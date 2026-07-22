Interesting and Humour - page 532

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A MOTHER WRITES TO HER SON IN PRISON:

"Son, how did they put you away!? No strength! There is no one to help around the house. The garden is not dug up, the potatoes are not planted, I don't know what to do."

THE SON WRITES BACK:

"Mom, don't dig in the garden, you'll get locked up and I'll get jail time."

MUM WRITES TO HER SON AGAIN:

"Son, when the letter from you came, the rubbish men came, dug through the garden, found nothing, left angry."

SON WRITES:

"Mum, I did what I could to help. Plant your own potatoes."

:)))

 
tol64:

A MOTHER WRITES TO HER SON IN PRISON:

"Son, how did they put you away!? No strength! There is no one to help around the house. The garden is not dug up, the potatoes are not planted, I don't know what to do."

THE SON WRITES BACK:

"Mom, don't dig in the garden, you'll get locked up and I'll get jail time."

MUM WRITES TO HER SON AGAIN:

"Son, when the letter from you came, the rubbish men came, dug through the garden, didn't find anything - they left angry."

SON WRITES:

"Mum, I did what I could to help. Plant your own potatoes."

:)))

My grandmother told me she had heard that joke from her mother before :)
 
I've been at work since Wednesday, haven't been out anywhere, slept for five hours, I'm all alone at work, closed the doors myself. I am standing near my desk, drinking coffee, music is blaring, I see someone sitting on my sofa, my whole world is going down.... And it turns out it was me who threw everything on it and I don't remember =))) The cuckoo is on its way =)
 
Urain:
My grandmother told me that she had heard this joke from her mother before :)
I saw it for the first time. )))
 
Zeleniy:

I've been at work since Wednesday, haven't been out anywhere, slept for five hours, I'm all alone at work, closed the doors myself. I am standing near my desk, drinking coffee, music is blaring, I see someone sitting on my sofa, my whole world is going down.... And it turns out it was me who threw everything on it and I don't remember =))) The cuckoo is already on its way =)
When I was typing a term paper in 2000 on a slow old dot matrix printer I had the same hallucination at 4 am. I put the printed sheet on the sofa next to the computer desk, look at the monitor, and out of the corner of my eye I see that the sheet is moving, its corner is slowly bent and stretched to the middle. I turn my gaze back to the sheet, but no, it's fine, it's just lying there quietly.
 
 
Urain:

Hydroelectric power plants are not so environmentally friendly as they change water level in the reservoir significantly, which kills fish.

Not so environmentally friendly is an understatement. Here are just the main ones

  • Tens of square kilometres could be under flooded. The entire ecological system in the area would be completely destroyed and flooded. Ecology on hundreds square kilometres around of a zone of flooding will be changed. Biological species which previously existed in equilibrium with the rest of the ecosystem will benefit. Others will be partially destroyed. The climate around the hydropower plant will change to a milder and wetter one. It is known that after the construction of the Sayano-Sushenskaya, the number of mosquitoes and other small parasites in the nearby forests has risen sharply.
  • Huge tracts of agricultural land are being swept away by the reservoir, social infrastructure is being relocated, and villages and towns are being flooded. Thousands of people are being forcibly relocated regardless of their will. There is no reason to believe that they are being fully compensated for their economic losses. Nevertheless, it requires huge expenses to build a new social infrastructure from scratch.
  • The hydropower plant significantly impedes the migration of fish in the river. Special devices for transferring fish through the hydropower plants only partially alleviate the problem. The movement of silt and nutrients in the water is almost completely blocked by the HPP.
  • The areas downstream of the hydropower plants are rendered infertile by natural erosion. The nutrient sludge no longer fertilises the land. Farmers and farms are suffering enormous losses. The fodder base is diminishing and the development of livestock farming is becoming impossible. In China, after their great Chinese hydropower plant came on line, tens of thousands of peasants were forced to move elsewhere, abandoning their land because their plots had either become barren or were flooded by the reservoir.

So think about whether we need this clean environmental energy at such a price. No, better a clean atom than such dirty energy.

 

C-4

... The number of mosquitoes and other small vermin in the nearby forests has increased dramatically...


No, I'd rather have a clean atom than such dirty energy.

)))
 
C-4:

Not so environmentally friendly is an understatement. Here are just the main ones

  • Tens of square kilometres could be under flooded. The entire ecological system in the area would be completely destroyed and flooded. Ecology on hundreds square kilometres around of a zone of flooding will be changed. Biological species that previously existed in equilibrium with the rest of the ecosystem will benefit. Others will be partially destroyed. The climate around the hydropower plant will change to a milder and wetter one. It is known that after the construction of the Sayano-Sushenskaya, the number of mosquitoes and other small parasites in the nearby forests has risen sharply.
  • Huge tracts of agricultural land are being swept away by the reservoir, social infrastructure is being relocated, and villages and towns are being flooded. Thousands of people are being forcibly relocated regardless of their will. There is no reason to believe that they are being fully compensated for their economic losses. Nevertheless, it requires huge expenses to build a new social infrastructure from scratch.
  • The hydropower plant significantly impedes the migration of fish in the river. Special devices for transferring fish through the hydropower plants only partially alleviate the problem. The movement of silt and nutrients in the water is almost completely blocked by the HPP.
  • The areas downstream of the hydropower plants are rendered infertile by natural erosion. The nutrient sludge no longer fertilises the land. Farmers and farms are suffering enormous losses. The fodder base is diminishing and the development of livestock farming is becoming impossible. In China, after their great Chinese hydropower plant came on line, tens of thousands of peasants were forced to move elsewhere, abandoning their land because their plots had either become barren or were flooded by the reservoir.

So think about whether we need this clean environmental energy at such a price. No, I'd rather have a clean atom than such dirty energy.

+ swamping of smaller rivers flowing into the river above the hydroelectric plant. With all that it implies.
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