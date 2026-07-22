Interesting and Humour - page 963
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By the way, I too am in favour of a professional army. But it is interesting that there was recently a referendum on this issue in Austria. So the Austrians did not want to give up conscription. I think they just like to run around with a machine gun for a year. For them it's just fun, an adrenaline rush. They don't see it as slavery. Like our office plankton enjoy paintball and so on.
And from me, just for the record.
In Switzerland, the most neutral country, all guys of conscription age undergo monthly drills and firing exercises. In the country of the military, machinery on their highways, fighter jets in peaceful skies and other things in number no less than in perpetually military Israel. And there in general, in buses with their machine guns home from the service.
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I think a lot depends on what kind of army it is. If it has soldiers digging from fence to fence around the clock, then there's not much a soldier can learn. And if there's hazing, they not only don't learn anything, they ruin their health. Much depends on the service itself, its level and quality.
+1
If real combat training, then yes, but if they wash toilets and build dachas for generals, then why ask? Then you could say that prison also builds character.
And that's because I wasn't in the army ))))
If I had been there in full combat gear with a submachine gun, I wouldn't want to do it any more )))