Interesting and Humour - page 4297
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Fucking hell. It will be.))
Pension is nothing, it's fantastic. Killer watermelons, on the other hand...
If you take at least 1% from the previous picture, there will be a solid increase
And if you don't take at least 1% from the previous picture, the degradation is almost zero
Continuing with the topic about the Chinese part of the forum.
A branch is open (one of many like it) -
论坛
请问这里有哪位大大可以教小弟编写属于自己的EA。。新手上路。
HORNG YIH, 2018.07.27 21:24I would like to ask who is here to teach little brother how to write his own EA. He's a beginner. Doesn't know much. Thank you ^ _ _ ^
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Somehow we've all forgotten about our "little brothers" (by the way, I once made a post about an article there - as a promotion for an article, and I got a reply in Chinese - "thanks, big brother").
Who will teach the younger ones? Otherwise they're out there on their own ...
Continuing the theme about the Chinese part of the forum.
A branch is open (one of many like it) -
-----------------
Somehow we've all forgotten about our "little brothers" (by the way, I once made a post about an article there - as a promotion of an article, and I got a reply in Chinese - "thanks, big brother").
Who will teach the younger ones? Otherwise they're out there on their own ...
Paying a cup of rice a day? )))
A live broadcast of the lunar eclipse from Rome. Soon the moon will be eclipsed, the sun will also be turned off and the world will come to an end. Courage!