Interesting and Humour - page 3959

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tuma_news:

What's the problem with deleting it?

This answer, of course, borders on rudeness, but if you want to delete some posts it is better to give direct links to them. Who needs to look for these posts?

 



 


 
 
 
 

The problem must be solved in non-decimal notation

 
Vitaly Murlenko:
The sum of three odd numbers cannot be even. Can 2 numbers with the summation sign (+) be placed in the same cell?
 
Vitaly Murlenko:
They are fractional numbers ;)
 

Yes it is possible in another number system but more than 9, in 16 also does not work

You have to try other non-standard ones, starting with 11.

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