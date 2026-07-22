Interesting and Humour - page 701

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Mischek:


There you go. Turns out you have to breed dogs, not make up grails.
 

Guys, is this crap or is it true? What do you think?

http://ria.ru/world/20121115/910799949.html

 
Reshetov:
There you go. It turns out you have to breed dogs, not make up grails.
Well, there are drawdowns and pips days too
 
progma137:

Guys, is this crap or is it true? What do you think?

http://ria.ru/world/20121115/910799949.html

True, but they may as well be collecting signatures demanding that the state be moved to alpha cetavra
 
progma137:

Guys, is this bullshit or is it true? What do you think?

http://ria.ru/world/20121115/910799949.html

"More than 25,000 signatures required for the petition have been submitted by states in the red belt, that is, traditionally voting for Republican candidates."

Well done! They must be really pissed off with the Democrat Socialists.

 
I'm just wondering if it's a duck of information?
 
progma137:
I'm just wondering if this is a media duck?

You can also petitionhttps://petitions.whitehouse.gov/

For your sub-basement to be annexed into the state of alabama.

 
progma137:
I'm just wondering if it's a media duck?
Mm-hmm. The White House's website is breeding ducks.
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