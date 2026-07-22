Interesting and Humour - page 701
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Mischek:
Guys, is this crap or is it true? What do you think?
http://ria.ru/world/20121115/910799949.html
There you go. It turns out you have to breed dogs, not make up grails.
Guys, is this crap or is it true? What do you think?
http://ria.ru/world/20121115/910799949.html
Guys, is this bullshit or is it true? What do you think?
http://ria.ru/world/20121115/910799949.html
"More than 25,000 signatures required for the petition have been submitted by states in the red belt, that is, traditionally voting for Republican candidates."
Well done! They must be really pissed off with the Democrat Socialists.
I'm just wondering if this is a media duck?
You can also petitionhttps://petitions.whitehouse.gov/
For your sub-basement to be annexed into the state of alabama.
I'm just wondering if it's a media duck?