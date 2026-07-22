Interesting and Humour - page 4680

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Vladimir Tkach:
Burbling trades.

bErts in oil trading show a collapse in prices, not because of "spEcuREss", but because global oil demand has fallen

 
Дмитрий:

bErts in oil trading show a collapse in prices, not because of "spEcuREss", but because global oil demand has fallen

Thanks for the clarification.
 

The same picture


 

Solovyov's most famous painting is the genre canvas "Monks (The Wrong Place)". (canvas, oil. 52 cm x 78.5 cm, 1870s), which is in the Sumy Art Museum.

In non-professional sources it is often attributed to Ilya Repin under the title "Arrived".

[https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Соловьёв,_Лев_Григорьевич]


 
Solovyov's painting of 'hitched up'
 
Andrey F. Zelinsky:

Solovyov's most famous painting is the genre canvas "Monks (The Wrong Place)". (canvas, oil. 52 cm x 78.5 cm, 1870s), which is in the Sumy Art Museum.

In non-professional sources it is often attributed to Ilya Repin under the title "Arrived".

[https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Соловьёв,_Лев_Григорьевич]


There we go. And we were already believing in Repin's authorship. Just like we believed the spread was a broker's salary.

 
Дмитрий:
Solovyov's painting 'hitched up'
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Yuriy Zaytsev:
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Shishkin. Rooks have flown in.
 
Edgar Akhmadeev:
Shishkin. Rooks have flown in.


Savrasov

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