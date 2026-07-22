Interesting and Humour - page 4680
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Burbling trades.
bErts in oil trading show a collapse in prices, not because of "spEcuREss", but because global oil demand has fallen
bErts in oil trading show a collapse in prices, not because of "spEcuREss", but because global oil demand has fallen
The same picture
Solovyov's most famous painting is the genre canvas "Monks (The Wrong Place)". (canvas, oil. 52 cm x 78.5 cm, 1870s), which is in the Sumy Art Museum.
In non-professional sources it is often attributed to Ilya Repin under the title "Arrived".
[https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Соловьёв,_Лев_Григорьевич]
Solovyov's most famous painting is the genre canvas "Monks (The Wrong Place)". (canvas, oil. 52 cm x 78.5 cm, 1870s), which is in the Sumy Art Museum.
In non-professional sources it is often attributed to Ilya Repin under the title "Arrived".
[https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Соловьёв,_Лев_Григорьевич]
There we go. And we were already believing in Repin's authorship. Just like we believed the spread was a broker's salary.
Solovyov's painting 'hitched up'
.
Shishkin. Rooks have flown in.
Savrasov