Interesting and Humour - page 1982
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The President of Belarus has assured that the loan to his country by the Russian Federation will not be simply wasted.
"We are the closest nations, the closest states in the world. There is no closer. Maybe, unfortunately. For us, it's a joy!" stressed Lukashenko.
He thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for the decision to provide the loan. Russia will lend two billion dollars to Belarus in 2014. This was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on 25 December, ITAR-TASS reported.
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I do not get it, why is he giving everyone money?
The Stabilization Fund is being used for embezzlement. It's not that easy to withdraw).
What a bunch of people! You must have gotten bored on the fourth...
The President of Belarus has assured that the loan to his country by the Russian Federation will not be simply wasted.
"We are the closest nations, the closest states in the world. There is no closer. Maybe, unfortunately. It's a joy for us!" stressed Lukashenko.
He thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for the decision to provide the loan. Russia will lend two billion dollars to Belarus in 2014. This was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on 25 December, ITAR-TASS reported.
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I do not get it, why is he giving everyone money?
Good morning
Drawing - Valery Zevatt
Yes, women are like that. They become especially dangerous when shopping.)
I wonder what accompanied this fight .
Like
- We're shitting more.
- No, we're bigger.
- Shoo? We've been shitting from morning till night.
- Dummy, we live in a toilet.
...