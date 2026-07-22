Interesting and Humour - page 2756
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Yeah, no problem. But it's a bit slow...
Well, we have to wait, then.
The power of the strongest supercomputer outside the Urals will be increased by one and a half times
h
''Among the tasks that are being solved by a supercomputer are designing rocket and space technology and safe mining equipment, creating new types of rocket fuel and superhard coatings using nanotechnology, integrated environmental monitoring of the atmosphere and hydrosphere, controlling the spread of fires and epidemics, and restoring contaminated soils.''
I wonder how a supercomputer will help the remediation of contaminated soils?
''Among the tasks that are being solved by a supercomputer are designing rocket and space technology and safe mining equipment, creating new types of rocket fuel and superhard coatings using nanotechnology, integrated environmental monitoring of the atmosphere and hydrosphere, controlling the spread of fires and epidemics, and restoring contaminated soils.''
I wonder how a supercomputer will help restore contaminated soils?
It's just like in life - first meticulous, then professional.
For example, calculating the chemical formula for an absorbent that works in soil and safely breaks down pollution.
Looks like they're hiding something from us ))))