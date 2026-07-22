Interesting and Humour - page 3691
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Tow truck
- WHAT?
- I mean "hello! How are you?", that bloody T9!
In the Turkish amusement park Karaarslan Hadimi, the cable on the Adrenaline Tower ride broke.
The human cabin climbed to a height of 25 m and then, as planned, fell freely downwards, but instead of stopping at a height of 2 m, it only slowed down and then collapsed.
Ten people were injured. All of the injured sustained severe bruises. According to preliminary reports, there was a cable break.
It's not scary if you're alone; it's scary if you're a zero ...... Vodka is an absolute, and there's no such thing as an absolute zero, patamushta! ..................
Why are women so unfair to vodka? It's the right drink.
ɐwʎ ɔ vǝmîɔ diw
Decided to shapeshifter into a Yandex search engine, what will come up :)
)))))))))))))) Our Masha cries loudly:
Our Masha cries loudly
To create another ball in the river
Whenever I consider an old wife divorce, Tanya, should not cry,
the ball is not in the river..............