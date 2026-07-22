Interesting and Humour - page 3691

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An orangutan nursing tiger cubs.

 
ANECDOTH:

 

Tow truck


 
https://petrimazepa.com/muskisboring.html
Илон Маск и поток будущего
Илон Маск и поток будущего
  • petrimazepa.com
Несколько дней назад Илон Маск вновь появился на TedX и дал сорокаминутное интервью его ведущему куратору Крису Андерсону, рассказав о своих планах на ближайшее время. А планы увлекательные — от бурения подземных автодорог и возможности проехать все США на автопилоте уже к концу 2017 года до крыш на солнечных батареях и космической программы...
 
- it would be great if you were naked in my bed right now...
- WHAT?
- I mean "hello! How are you?", that bloody T9!
 

In the Turkish amusement park Karaarslan Hadimi, the cable on the Adrenaline Tower ride broke.
The human cabin climbed to a height of 25 m and then, as planned, fell freely downwards, but instead of stopping at a height of 2 m, it only slowed down and then collapsed.
Ten people were injured. All of the injured sustained severe bruises. According to preliminary reports, there was a cable break.



 
 
Alexander Antoshkin:

It's not scary if you're alone; it's scary if you're a zero ...... Vodka is an absolute, and there's no such thing as an absolute zero, patamushta! ..................

Why are women so unfair to vodka? It's the right drink.

ɐwʎ ɔ vǝmîɔ diw


Decided to shapeshifter into a Yandex search engine, what will come up :)


 
 

)))))))))))))) Our Masha cries loudly:


Our Masha cries loudly

To create another ball in the river

Whenever I consider an old wife divorce, Tanya, should not cry,

the ball is not in the river..............

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