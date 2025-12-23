30 - 35 USD

Hello, please I need a developer to convert my mt4 ea to mt5. Exactly the same thing no line of code or logic should be missed out. And for the demonstration I will test the mt4 and mt5 the same and see if it's is simultaneously doing as it does on the mt4. Only developers with such experience and expertise should bid. Will test it for 2 days and you submit the mql5 code before payment. I dont want developers who are