30 - 190 USD
Hi, im not looking into developing a new EA. I am looking into purchasing an existing EA that can deliver such results like: mq5 source, 4‑year backtest (2022‑2025) report, equity curve, trade list, strategy description, and 1‑month demo access. Please without concrete prove of experience functioning existing EA working perfectly and as contained on my description, then we can't strike a deal. Thank you
3 Applications
30 - 350 USD
Title: Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 | Dynamic Hedge Recovery System Description: Professional automated trading system designed for high-precision execution and advanced risk management. Key Features: Dynamic Hedge Recovery: Automatically manages losing trades by opening calculated hedge positions (2x-3x) to exit in total profit. Basket Profit Management: Closes all open positions once the total dollar profit target is
3 Applications
Architecture and system design (personal job)
300+ USD
I'm seeking a developer to create an architecture blueprint for a trading system, including various technical components and a future expansion roadmap. First milestone : - System architecture proposal - Webhook listener (based on robswc patterns) - Pub/Sub integration setup
0 Applications
MQL5 Other
30+ USD
I am looking for an experienced MT5 (MQL5) Expert Advisor developer to fix a chart distortion / corruption issue in my existing EA ( EA ALPHA ). Issue Description When the EA is attached to the chart on a specific broker (ATFX), the chart becomes visually distorted The distortion appears on the left-hand side / historical area of the chart The same EA works correctly on other brokers (e.g. CFI) A previous developer
10 Applications
30+ USD
Subject: Experienced MQL5 Developer | High-Quality Execution & Error Handling "Hello, I am interested in developing your trading system. I specialize in building robust MQL5 Expert Advisors that are not only logically sound but also technically optimized for the MT5 platform. Why work with me? Error-Free Execution: I have deep experience in handling common MT5 execution errors such as Invalid Volume, Not Enough
3 Applications
50+ USD
I need a Python script that runs continuously on a VPS and acts as a bridge between our platform and MetaTrader 5 . The script should connect to MT5 accounts in read-only (Investor mode) and synchronize account data (no trading or order execution). Looking for an experienced developer with Python and MT5 API experience. Please share relevant experience and availability
10 Applications
100+ USD
"Hello! I am an experienced programmer specializing in automated trading software for MetaTrader 4 (MQL4) and MetaTrader 5 (MQL5). My goal is to help traders turn their manual strategies into fully automated robots (Expert Advisors) and custom indicators. My services include: Developing Expert Advisors (EA) from scratch based on your strategy. Creating Custom Indicators and Scripts. Modifying existing EAs (adding
1 Application
An Expert Advisor base on RSI (personal job)
30 - 60 USD
Hi, I need a very simple MT4 trading EA. It just simply operates with RSI movement. I need it multiply lot size if the trade SL. I need it adjust SL to BE when the order profit. I need it close all the order opened by the relevant signal when TP
1 Application
Cross_Group_Profit_Closure_Logic_Update (Scenario B – Market favors LargeGroup) (personal job)
150+ USD
Decision priority (IMPORTANT): EA prioritizes trade structure over profit , because structural imbalance is the main risk in grid/martingale systems. Definitions: · SmallGroup = side with fewer open trades · LargeGroup = side with more open trades Scenario A – Market favors SmallGroup: SmallGroup total profit > 0 SmallGroup profit + profit of oldest order in LargeGroup ≥ xx$ or %.. → Close ALL SmallGroup
1 Application
30+ USD
I need an arrow that works on mt5 that shows winrate with potential to be triggered on binary.com or deriv. Show me example arrows as picture or video. I'm not interested in coming up with the idea i just want something that works and has source code. Show me examples and state your budget or cost for the solution
4 Applications
2000 - 3000 USD
🔥 Premium Trading Website for Sale – NeuroTraderX.com (Ready-Made Signal Business) NeuroTraderX.com is a professionally branded, fully functional trading website designed specifically for Forex / Crypto / Indices traders, signal providers, and prop-firm traders who want to monetize their trading immediately without building everything from scratch. This is not just a website — it’s a complete trading business
2 Applications
100+ USD
Hi, I have a specific set of rules and a strategy to execute a trade. I'm looking for a developer to assist me in developing an MQL5 EA based on my strategies
31 Applications
100 - 500 USD
Hi, I need a StrategyQuant X template built for index trading. The template must include: 1. Session and Time Filters The strategy must only trade inside fixed GMT sessions for each index. These sessions must be converted to broker server time and stay correct when the broker switches between summer and winter time. The template also needs optional delay blocks around market opens, a lunch window filter, and simple
11 Applications
30 - 35 USD
Hello, please I need a developer to convert my mt4 ea to mt5. Exactly the same thing no line of code or logic should be missed out. And for the demonstration I will test the mt4 and mt5 the same and see if it's is simultaneously doing as it does on the mt4. Only developers with such experience and expertise should bid. Will test it for 2 days and you submit the mql5 code before payment. I dont want developers who are
23 Applications
MQL5 Scripts Converting
30 - 50 USD
Hello Developers, I am looking for a professional and experienced MQL developer to assist with a project involving the conversion of an existing MT4 Expert Advisor to MT5, including its integrated news indicator. Project Details: Convert a fully working MT4 EA to MT5 EA includes a news filter/indicator that must function correctly on MT5 Source files are provided in a compressed file The EA is mainly optimized and
20 Applications
3000+ USD
Project Overview We are seeking an experienced MetaTrader 5 (MT5) / MQL5 developer to design and build a production-ready Expert Advisor intended for live trading with capital at risk . This is not a hobby, experimental, or retail-grade EA. We are only interested in developers with proven experience delivering robust, well-tested MT5 systems . Project Objective Design and implement a high-quality MT5 Expert Advisor
Asian Range + Biggest Candle Breakout (personal job)
45+ USD
Asian Range + Biggest Candle Breakout (Multiple Trades Per Day) I want to build an EA with the following exact logic: 1. Asian Range At the start of each new trading day, reset all daily variables. Define Asian session using inputs: AsianStartTime AsianEndTime (broker time) After Asian session closes, calculate and store: AsianHigh AsianLow These levels stay fixed for the whole day. 2. Biggest Candle Rule (Very
1 Application
MQL4 Experts
“Expert Pine Script Needed: Clean Merge of 4 Indicators → 2 (No Compromise)”preserve all logics and visuals
33+ USD
🔧 TradingView Indicator Merge Project (No Compromise) I have 4 separate TradingView (Pine Script) indicators with full source codes. 🎯 Task Merge them into 2 indicators: Indicator 1 = Indicator A + Indicator B Indicator 2 = Indicator C + Indicator D This is a code merge only. 🚫 Strict Rules No logic changes No signal changes No drawing or color changes No input removal All signals, drawings, alerts, and visuals
15 Applications
Resolve the issue in high volatility for the EA (personal job)
100+ USD
Now we've got everything for the Ea, i would like to resolve the issue in high volatility. Ea can be stuck on charts and so stop to work. I already tried to increase swap files in Windows but i suppose we can do few things with customs charts
1 Application
MQL5 Indicators Experts
MT4 EA – Multi-Zone Instant Close Blocker with Cooldown (Pure MQL4, NO DLL) - Demo Required before Payment
50+ USD
Updated Freelance Job Instruction (Copy-Paste Ready) Description: Hello, I need a simple, secure MT4 Expert Advisor (pure MQL4, NO DLLs ) that protects my XAUUSD trading by instantly closing any new position opened by another EA (identified by magic number) when price is inside user-defined "block zones", and then enforces a cooldown period before allowing the next position from that EA. This is for risk management
8 Applications