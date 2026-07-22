Interesting and Humour - page 2958

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Vladimir Gribachev:
I got 12, if the equation has *, /, then multiply and divide first, if there are brackets, then solve in brackets, and then everything else.

Take a simple accounting calculator and follow this sequence of steps. You'll be surprised ;)

 

Happy 2560th New Year!

Today is the Cambodian New Year (Chaul Cham Thmei).


 
Sergey Golubev:

Happy 2560th New Year!

Today is the Cambodian New Year (Chaul Cham Thmei).


Can we start celebrating at what time :) ?
 
IURII TOKMAN:

A child asks for help with a problem

The authors are unique people, they can do this kind of problem, it's a bit like a ToC.

I was thinking of the butterfly effect...
 
Karputov Vladimir:
You can start celebrating at what time :) ?
They're already celebrating. They are celebrating for three days.
 
Sergey Golubev:
They are already celebrating. They have been celebrating for three days.

!

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Lilita Bogachkova:

A maths problem for class 3:

Who got a result of "1"?

He didn't. Got a 30...)
 
Lilita Bogachkova:

Maths task for grade 3:

Who got a result of "1"?

I got 12.

1+1+1+1+1+1+1+1+1+1+1+1*0+1 = 12

 
Karputov Vladimir:

!

The harmonica player is a beauty, his feet are dancing)

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Disagree. The solution to this problem boils down to the question - did I guess right, as the uncle blunted me? Too much abstraction is needed. The problem is more likely to be used by psychology students as an illustration of abstract thinking, or the pathology of thinking in adulthood.

The child doesn't know that he or she is now in the category of problems about apples. The point of the problem is arithmetic, not the ability to abstract.

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