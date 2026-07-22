Interesting and Humour - page 2958
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I got 12, if the equation has *, /, then multiply and divide first, if there are brackets, then solve in brackets, and then everything else.
Take a simple accounting calculator and follow this sequence of steps. You'll be surprised ;)
Happy 2560th New Year!
Today is the Cambodian New Year (Chaul Cham Thmei).
Happy 2560th New Year!
Today is the Cambodian New Year (Chaul Cham Thmei).
A child asks for help with a problem
The authors are unique people, they can do this kind of problem, it's a bit like a ToC.
You can start celebrating at what time :) ?
They are already celebrating. They have been celebrating for three days.
!
A maths problem for class 3:
Who got a result of "1"?
Maths task for grade 3:
Who got a result of "1"?
I got 12.
1+1+1+1+1+1+1+1+1+1+1+1*0+1 = 12
!
The harmonica player is a beauty, his feet are dancing)
Disagree. The solution to this problem boils down to the question - did I guess right, as the uncle blunted me? Too much abstraction is needed. The problem is more likely to be used by psychology students as an illustration of abstract thinking, or the pathology of thinking in adulthood.
The child doesn't know that he or she is now in the category of problems about apples. The point of the problem is arithmetic, not the ability to abstract.