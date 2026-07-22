Interesting and Humour - page 1512

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i_logic:

Misha, quills are supposed to have no rhyme, but you have rhyme.

Then you don't have feathers, you have something else...

When one or two syllables on the fourth line, it's a PORTSHOT
 
Mischek:

That's not my thing.

Rhyme must be


Nope
 
yesterday I got pushed on the underground
♪ today they spit in my face ♪
♪ tomorrow I'm gonna get my door pinched ♪
an egg
 
i_logic:
Nope

Well, it's called Powderpuff.

Who cares what it's called?

 
inside the big nested doll is putin
inside is Medvedev and inside
the same Putin but smaller.

I'm afraid to look any further.



all planes know exactly
when one day they will crash
♪ but they can't tell anyone ♪
♪ and they cry softly at night ♪


from the office of heaven
the answer to my request came
a standard form stamped with a Herb stamp
and signed by the head of the chervam

 
A modern version of the old adage: A woman behind the wheel is like Obama with a rocket...
 
 

An argument about Kant's work in a beer queue ended in a shooting

http://www.vesti.ru/doc.html?id=1130545

http://lenta.ru/news/2013/09/16/kant/

 
Briarius:

An argument about Kant's work in a beer queue ended in a shooting

http://www.vesti.ru/doc.html?id=1130545

http://lenta.ru/news/2013/09/16/kant/

I have Kant's grave 200 meters from my house ... and silence ...
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