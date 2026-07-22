Interesting and Humour - page 1512
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Misha, quills are supposed to have no rhyme, but you have rhyme.
Then you don't have feathers, you have something else...
That's not my thing.
Rhyme must be
♪ today they spit in my face ♪
♪ tomorrow I'm gonna get my door pinched ♪
an egg
Nope
Well, it's called Powderpuff.
Who cares what it's called?
inside is Medvedev and inside
the same Putin but smaller.
I'm afraid to look any further.
all planes know exactly
when one day they will crash
♪ but they can't tell anyone ♪
♪ and they cry softly at night ♪
from the office of heaven
the answer to my request came
a standard form stamped with a Herb stamp
and signed by the head of the chervam
An argument about Kant's work in a beer queue ended in a shooting
http://www.vesti.ru/doc.html?id=1130545
http://lenta.ru/news/2013/09/16/kant/
An argument about Kant's work in a beer queue ended in a shooting
http://www.vesti.ru/doc.html?id=1130545
http://lenta.ru/news/2013/09/16/kant/